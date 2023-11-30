Apple to Discontinue Custom 5G Modem Development, Claim Reports

Apple is reportedly abandoning its plans to develop its own custom 5G modem chip, according to sources familiar with the matter. The company has been working on a 5G modem for several years, but it has reportedly faced numerous technical challenges. As a result, Apple has decided to partner with Qualcomm to supply its 5G modems for future iPhones and iPads.

Key Highlights

Apple is reportedly discontinuing in-house development of its custom 5G modem chip.

The decision comes after several years of unsuccessful attempts to develop a viable product.

Apple will instead rely on Qualcomm for its 5G modem needs.

This is a major setback for Apple’s ambitions to control more of its own hardware. The company has been increasingly designing its own chips for its devices, including the A-series processors that power its iPhones and iPads. However, developing a 5G modem is a complex and expensive undertaking, and Apple has reportedly struggled to overcome the technical hurdles involved.

The decision to rely on Qualcomm for 5G modems is a significant shift for Apple. Qualcomm is the world’s leading supplier of 5G modems, and its chips are used in a wide range of smartphones, including those from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. Apple has a long history of using Qualcomm’s chips, but it had hoped to develop its own 5G modem to reduce its reliance on the company.

The move to Qualcomm is likely to have a number of implications for Apple. It will mean that Apple will have less control over the design and performance of its 5G modems. However, it will also give Apple access to Qualcomm’s latest 5G technology, which could help to improve the performance of its future devices.

Overall, the decision to discontinue in-house development of its custom 5G modem is a major setback for Apple. However, it is a pragmatic decision that will allow the company to focus on other areas of innovation.

Apple is reportedly discontinuing its plans to develop its own custom 5G modem chip. The company has been working on a 5G modem for several years, but it has reportedly faced numerous technical challenges. As a result, Apple has decided to partner with Qualcomm to supply its 5G modems for future iPhones and iPads.

This is a major setback for Apple’s ambitions to control more of its own hardware. However, it is a pragmatic decision that will allow the company to focus on other areas of innovation.