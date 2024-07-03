Apple Settles $50 Million MacBook Keyboard Lawsuit: What You Need to Know

Apple Inc. has reached a settlement agreement, paying $50 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit over its controversial butterfly keyboard. This payment aims to address claims from customers who experienced issues with these keyboards, which were part of various MacBook models sold between 2015 and 2019.

Background of the Case

The lawsuit claimed that Apple was aware of the defects associated with the butterfly mechanism yet failed to adequately inform consumers. The butterfly keyboards, known for their thin design, were prone to malfunctions such as keys sticking or becoming unresponsive.

Details of the Settlement

Under the terms of the settlement, Apple will compensate eligible customers who experienced keyboard failures. The settlement was preliminarily approved by a federal court in California, reflecting an acknowledgment of the widespread complaints by users and the need for Apple to address these concerns.

Distribution of the Settlement

The approved settlement specifies that around $33 million of the $50 million will go directly to class members, with the remainder covering legal fees. Affected users are eligible for payments if they meet certain criteria related to purchase location and repair history​.

Implications for Apple and Consumers

While Apple has agreed to the payout, it has not admitted any wrongdoing in the matter. The settlement highlights ongoing challenges in hardware design and consumer rights, emphasizing the need for companies to support their products adequately, especially when design flaws impact usability.

Claiming the Settlement

Affected customers are encouraged to file a claim to receive their portion of the settlement. The exact compensation will vary based on the extent of the issues encountered, with different tiers of payment based on whether keycaps or entire keyboards needed replacement.

This settlement marks a significant step by Apple in addressing a longstanding issue that has affected many of its customers. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of corporate accountability in the tech industry, particularly concerning product quality and consumer rights.