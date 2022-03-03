Apple just scheduled their March launch event and the launch invite came a day later than was anticipated. The brand has now sent the invitation for their “Peek Performance” for March 8th. Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone SE 5G smartphone and a new iPad Air, along with a sneak peek into other products that are slated to launch by the end of this year.

The invite shows a multicoloured Apple logo hinting at the colours of new devices and maybe hinting at a Multiverse launch event. Last year at its Spring event, Apple introduced its new iMac, iPad Pro, iPhone 12 in purple, AirTag, and Apple TV 4K. Looking at the leaks, the new iPhone SE will be powered by an A15 Bionic chip and come with 5G support.

The phone is being pitched at a starting price of $299. Some reports have also pointed towards the SE 2 model getting a price cut in most markets. We could also see the brand announce a new iPad Air 5th, Gen, with the new A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support and more.

The launch event will begin at 11:30 PM IST on March 8th and will be live-streamed from the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in California.