Apple Rolls Out visionOS 2 Beta 2 Update for Vision Pro: What’s New?

Apple has recently released the second beta version of visionOS 2 for the Vision Pro, marking a significant update to its operating system that emphasizes enhanced spatial computing capabilities and developer tools​. Here’s what you need to know about this latest beta release.

Enhanced Spatial Experiences

visionOS 2 introduces new ways for users to interact with spatial photos, allowing the transformation of standard images into three-dimensional memories directly from their photo library. This is achieved through advanced machine learning techniques that enhance depth and realism, enhancing the overall user experience on the Vision Pro​.

Improved User Interactions

The update includes more intuitive hand gestures for navigating the interface and a variety of backgrounds for video calls to suit different environments. Additionally, visionOS 2 supports Live Captions, aiding those who are deaf or hard of hearing by providing real-time text for spoken dialogue within live conversations and apps​.

Developer Enhancements

For developers, visionOS 2 beta 2 expands the toolkit available for creating apps specifically designed for spatial computing on Vision Pro. The release includes new APIs and frameworks to help developers build more immersive and engaging applications, enhancing both the development process and the end-user experience​​.

Additional Features

The update also brings other notable improvements including a more accurate dictation feature in the Messages app, the ability to mirror iPhone or iPad content directly onto the Vision Pro through AirPlay, and enhanced mindfulness features that sync visual animations with the user’s breathing patterns​​.

Availability

visionOS 2 Beta 2 is currently available to developers in the Apple Developer Program. This phase allows developers to test and refine their applications with the new features ahead of a wider release scheduled for later this year​.