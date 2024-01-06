Apple Pauses iOS 17.3 Beta Following Boot Loop Bug Reports

Apple has temporarily withdrawn the iOS 17.3 beta 2 update following widespread reports of a critical bug causing iPhones to become stuck in a continuous restart loop. The issue, nicknamed “boot loop” by users, effectively renders affected devices unusable until a fix is implemented.

Key Highlights:

iOS 17.3 beta 2 pulled after users reported iPhones stuck in endless restart loop.

The bug nicknamed “boot loop” prevents devices from completing the update process.

iPadOS 17.3 beta also affected and temporarily unavailable.

Apple investigating the issue and working on a fix for a future beta release.

Users who downloaded the beta advised to wait for a stable version or restore to previous backup.

The iOS 17.3 beta 2 was released on December 6, 2023, to developers and public beta testers. But within days, reports surfaced on social media and tech forums describing iPhones unexpectedly rebooting and never completing the update process. This continuous rebooting cycle, aptly named “boot loop,” prevents users from accessing their devices or even performing a hard reset.

Apple swiftly reacted to the mounting reports, acknowledging the issue and pulling the iOS 17.3 beta 2 update from both the Developer Center and public beta testing channels. The iPadOS 17.3 beta, which received the same update schedule, has also been temporarily removed.

While the exact cause of the “boot loop” bug remains unclear, some users have speculated that it may be related to the Back Tap accessibility feature. However, Apple has not yet identified the root cause or provided an estimated timeline for a patched beta release.

For users who accidentally installed the bugged iOS 17.3 beta 2:

Unfortunately, recovering from the “boot loop” bug requires advanced technical knowledge and data loss is a possibility.

Apple recommends not attempting any recovery procedures unless directed by Apple Support.

Users who can access their device briefly may consider backing up essential data before waiting for an official fix.

Overall, the “boot loop” bug serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with installing beta software. While beta programs offer early access to new features, they also carry the potential for unforeseen issues that can significantly impact device functionality.

Apple’s prompt response and swift removal of the buggy update demonstrate their commitment to user safety and stability. Until a fixed iOS 17.3 beta is released, users are advised to refrain from downloading any further beta versions and wait for the official public release, expected sometime in spring 2024.