Apple might launch iPhone SE2 at an event on March 31, market debut on April 3

Apple is yet to officially announce a launch schedule for its budget iPhone offering, the iPhone SE 2 that is also popularly referred to as the iPhone 9. That said, a German site iPhone-Ticker is putting its bets on a March 31 event for the launch which again might see other products launched rather than just the iPhone SE successor.

To begin with the iPhone SE2, it might be the primary device set for launch during the March 31st event. This likely will be followed by a market debut on the coming Friday, that is on April 3. Of course these are rumours at best in the absence of any official report from Apple though there sure is enough to convince you these dates might be true after all.

For instance, Apple has had spring evets in the past and those surely were held on the last week of March, preferably the week that leads to April. That makes March 31 the most preferable date for the event to allow for an actual launch on the next Friday, that is on April 3. Unfortunately, there is nothing much else at the moment that can lend credence to the above assumption though it does seem plausible.

In any case, the iPhone SE2 likely isn’t the only device Apple might have for launch during the event. For there could well be a new iPad Pro up for launch as well. The current version has been in existence for five years now and that makes it ripe for a new version to be launched. And rumour has it that a new iPad Pro with triple rear camera, same as that on the iPhone, might be in the offing.

Among the other hardware Apple might have for launch include a new MacBook with better keyboards incorporating the scissor switch design. Then there could also be a high-end Bluetooth headphone, an AirPower-like charging mat as well as tracking devices tentatively named as AirTags set for launch during the same event.