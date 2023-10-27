Apple Is Reportedly Revamping Its Entire AirPods Line

Apple is reportedly planning a complete refresh of its AirPods line over the next two years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This would include new versions of the entry-level AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

Key Highlights:

Gurman reports that the new AirPods will be released in 2024, followed by the new AirPods Pro in 2025, and the new AirPods Max in 2026.

Apple’s AirPods line has been a huge success for the company, with millions of units sold worldwide. The company currently has a dominant share of the wireless earbud market.

The new AirPods are expected to be well-received by consumers, as they will offer a number of improvements over the current models. The new AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are also expected to be popular, as they will offer new features and improved performance.

