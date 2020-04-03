Apple iPhone SE 2 launch date, specs and price revealed ahead of official release

New details about the upcoming Apple iPhone has emerged which plugs a few crucial gaps in the iPhone story that we know so far, which includes its naming, price, availability, as well as the likely specs it will come with.

To begin with, the iPhone variant is simply going to be named iPhone SE. So far, it was being speculated Apple might refer to it as the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. Rather, while Apple seem to be preferring the iPhone SE naming, it would refer to it as the 2020 version to differentiate from the original iPhone SE launched way back in 2016.

A new listing on Apple’s official online store for a screen protector meant for the new iPhone also confirms the device’s name as well as its similarity with both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. For the same marked as the Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protector is slated to be compatible with both the above mentioned iPhone models.

What has also come to the fore is that there is going to be a new 256 GB highest specced version. It was so far being speculated the phone would max out at 128 GB with 64 GB being the base version. This coupled to the A13 Bionic chip that the phone is expected to come with should allow for some truly interesting usage scenario.

The likely colour options too have been revealed, with there being an iPhone SE done up in bright red also touted for launch together with the usual black and white colour options. Then there are going to be five official cases for the new iPhoen SE, which include cases made of silicone in white and black colours. In addition, there are going to be leather cases as well in shades of red, black and midnight blue.

Aa for the all important price, it is learnt Apple might start from a quite affordable $399 price point for the base model. That, if true, will be even lower than the $449 that the iPhone 8 currently retails for. With the official launch expected sometime around April 15, pre-orders for the new iPhone SE can start any time.

All of the above comes on the backdrop of the earlier revelation of a new case for the iPhone SE that arrived at Best Buy. The retailer though had been instructed to start merchandising the cases only post April 5, that is this coming Sunday.