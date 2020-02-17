Apple iPhone SE 2: Cases on sale already

The Apple iPhone SE2 is no where to be seen. The company is yet to confirm even if the device is indeed in the works, let alone announce a launch date. That said, case makers seem to have hit upon something conclusive that is enabling them to have a variety of cases for the phone up for sale already.

Such cases can be seen on Amazon or Alibaba in sizeable numbers and some are also accepting pre-orders for the same as well. Such sellers also seem to have settled on the name aspect too and are referring to the upcoming budget iPhone as the iPhone SE 2. Some continue to refer to the phone as simply iPhone 9 to drive home the point the phone is going to have its looks heavily based on the iPhone 8.

The cases too are modelled that way, to match the looks of the iPhone 8. That include a single lens camera on the top left corner on the rear, complete with a cut-out for the LED flash as well. The front is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display flanked with what can be considered to be sizeable bezels on the top and bottom.

Similar to what the iPhone 8 looks like, the bottom bezel will allow for the placement of the home button even if the same is fast gaining obscurity among current generation smartphones. Nonetheless, the home button on the SE 2 will be housing the Touch ID sensor for fingerprint based authentication.

Interestingly, there are also those who believe there is going to be another iPhone SE 2 variant that is going to have the Touch ID sensor placed within the physical power button along the sides. This will allow for an edge-to-edge display similar to what most modern smartphones flaunt.

The external looks aside, the SE 2 is believed to have an updated interior, including the latest A13 Bionic chip to allow for bleeding edge performance but at a much lower price point. Early rumours had pegged the launch of the budget iPhone in March with production having started in February itself. With the coronoavirus outbreak having wreaked havoc with daily lives in China, its not knows if the launch schedule is being maintained.