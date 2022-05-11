Apple iPhone 15 to be first to have standard pill and hole cut-outs across the range

Apple has for long kept the basic design of the iPhone unchanged. That includes the rather expansive notch at the top and the camera cluster at the rear. That seems set for a change now what with rumor sources claiming the iPhone 14 range to feature a round and pill-shaped cutouts instead of the notch. While the punch hole will be hosting the front camera, the pill-shaped hole will be accommodating the sensors that power the Face ID tech. Analyst Ross Young meanwhile is claiming the pill and hole cut-out design is going to be standard across the entire iPhone 15 series.

This is quite unlike the iPhone 14 series which will see the pill and hole cut-outs being exclusive to the Pro models only. That way, the two base models, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will continue to feature the notch. That’s in spite of the fact that the notch has already started to feel dated, which is hardly surprising given that it has remained unchanged for almost five years now. The iPhone X launched back in November 2017 was the first to come with a notch. Pity the same will still be seen on the upcoming base iPhone 14 models as well.

Eventually, Apple aims to implement an in-screen front cam while the Face ID sensors too would be moved under the front display. This, when achieved, will allow for a seamless expanse of front display with no interruptions in between either in the form of a notch or a hole, pill-shaped or otherwise. There have also been reports about the Cupertino giant working on an in-screen fingerprint scanning tech as well which some analysts had claimed Apple might include in phones to do away with Face ID as a way to reduce or eliminate the notch. However, it seems the iPhone maker has perfected the technology for Face ID to function from within a pill-shaped cut-out.

Also, analysts believe it could be 2024 itself for iPhone to come with none of the cut-outs on the front display. In other words, the iPhone 16 is expected to be the first model to have all its Face ID sensors and front cam packed under the front display. While that’s pure speculation at the moment, the iPhone 14 series is set to be the first to have a different design, specifications, and features for the Pro and non-Pro models.