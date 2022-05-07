Apple iPhone 14 Max rumoured to come with 90 Hz display, 6 GB RAM, and A15 Bionic chipset

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 series sometime in September. There have also been reports of Apple introducing some much awaited design changes to the iPhone 14 series this time, which includes doing away with the notch. Instead, there is going to be the pill shape and hole punched into the front display. Now, the latest rumour on this is claiming Apple will opt for a 90 Hz display on the iPhone Max, which will also come with a 6 GB RAM this time.

Other features that industry watchers opine the iPhone 14 Max will come with include Face ID tech. However, the phone will come powered by the A15 Bionic chip sourced from TSMC and built as per the 5nm manufacturing process. Storage options on the iPhone 14 Max should range from 128 GB and 256 GB. Further, there likely is going to be a pair of 12 MP cameras included in the rear of the phone though there is no information as to what the front shooter on the phone is going to be like.

Apple is touted to launch the base iPhone 14 and the intermediate iPhone 14 Max smartphones. There is going to be the Pro models next which will include the iPhone 14 Pro and the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the Pro models will come powered by the latest and more capable A16 Bionic processors. This, analysts believe will help Apple segregate the iPhone line-up into Pro and non-pro models with the Pro models projected as the more advanced and up-market offerings.

Naturally, there is also going to be a price bump for the Pro models as well. Some sources though unofficial claim the iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1099 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will set one back a cool $1199. That said, a rise in input costs too is being held responsible to push up the prices of the Pro models. The iPhone 13 Mini won’t have a successor this time as well. Instead, there is going to be just the base iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max which too is speculated to give rise to a $300 increase in price.

The two Pro models meanwhile will come with triple rear cameras that would be more advanced this time. Among the three rear cams, there is going to be a 48 MP wide angle sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens. The Pro models are expected to be capable of shooting videos in 8K format as well.