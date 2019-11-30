Apple iPhone 12 series to release with thinner displays in 2020

As per the latest reports, the so-called Apple iPhone 12 which is expected to release in late 2020 will feature new 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch thinner displays. These models will adopt a Samsung technology called Y-OCTA that allows touchscreen circuitry to be directly patterned on the OLED panel without the need for a separate layer, resulting in a thinner display and lower production costs.

Apple had previously decided to use the tech on the iPhone 11 Pro models, but for reasons unknown, the plan was postponed. Y-OCTA technology allows touchscreen circuitry to be directly built into OLED screens, resulting in a thinner display that also costs less. It is unknown if the upcoming iPhones will also get thinner or if Apple will use the extra space to add a bigger battery.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The more-affordable 6.1-inch iPhone will continue to use the traditional film-based display. The report also mentions that Samsung and LG could be the only suppliers for the 2020 iPhones. Chinese display manufacturer BOE may remain out of contention due to its slower production yield.

Multiple reports have claimed that Apple eventually plans to release an iPhone with both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID, although it is unclear if the device will arrive in 2020 or 2021. The under-screen Touch ID would potentially allow users to authenticate by holding a finger anywhere on display.

So far it has been reported by different media outlet but Apple is yet to confirm the news bit if it true that Apple Expected to Release 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones with Thinner Displays in 2020 then it is going to be a big year for Apple as Apple is planning to take on Indian market as they have already started their plants here.

So keep our fingers crossed and wait for the confirmation from the apple, and we need to start saving for this new beauty because I know I am going to. I wish you all the best that we will hear a confirmation date for this pretty soon.