Apple Agrees to $35 Million Settlement for iPhone 7 Loop Disease

Apple Inc. has agreed to a significant settlement in response to a class action lawsuit concerning its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. The lawsuit, which has led to a proposed $35 million settlement, pertains to what has been informally termed ‘Loop Disease,’ a defect causing audio issues in these devices.

Key Highlights:

Apple has agreed to pay $35 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit involving iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The lawsuit alleges a defective chip caused audio issues, known as ‘Loop Disease.’

Eligible U.S. residents who owned an iPhone 7/7 Plus between September 2016 and January 2023 can claim compensation.

Out-of-pocket repair costs could be reimbursed up to $349.

The deadline to claim or object to the settlement is June 3, with court approval expected on July 18.

Understanding the ‘Loop Disease’

The ‘Loop Disease’ refers to a problem where iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models experienced audio issues, including disabled speaker buttons during calls and no sound playback in videos or voice memos. This issue was attributed to a defect in the phone’s audio chip, allegedly stemming from inadequate protection of internal components by the phone’s casing. The result was a loss of electrical contact between the audio chip and the logic board.

Settlement Details and Eligibility

Under the proposed settlement, Apple will compensate eligible U.S. residents who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023, and experienced the outlined audio issues. Customers who paid Apple for out-of-pocket repairs might receive up to $349, while others could be eligible for up to $125. The settlement, pending approval by a California court on July 18, allows affected customers to claim a portion of their expenses back.

How to Claim Your Compensation

To be eligible for compensation, claimants must have reported the audio issues to Apple or paid for repairs related to these issues. Those who believe they are eligible but did not receive a notification can email info@smartphoneaudiosettlement.com for information on submitting a claim. The deadline for selecting a payment method or objecting to the settlement is June 3, 2024.

The iPhone 7 ‘Loop Disease’ settlement marks a significant turn in consumer rights protection, holding tech giants accountable for product defects. Apple’s agreement to pay $35 million, although not admitting wrongdoing, provides a channel for affected consumers to recoup some of their losses. As the technology landscape continues to evolve, such legal outcomes underscore the importance of quality and reliability in consumer electronics.