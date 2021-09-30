Right now, although more and more jailbreaks are becoming available, many are only for certain devices. However, there are plenty of third-party app stores that offer some of what jailbreaking does, without the act of having to jailbreak the device. One of the very best is called AppEven, offering a huge choice of modified and tweaked, apps, games, and much more. It is very popular and is completely free so read on to find out what you need to know.

How to Download AppEven:

AppEven is pretty easy to download and install and you need nothing more than your iPhone or iPad and a very good internet connection, preferably Wi-Fi. However, easy as it is, it isn’t as simple as downloading apps from the official app store so make sure you follow these steps exactly as they are written.

Open Safari browser and go to the linked AppEven download page Choose a configuration profile and tap on it A confirmation message will appear; tap on Allow When the app information page opens, tap Install and wait for Settings to open Tap Install Profile and, if asked, input your passcode Safari browser opens again, tap AppEven > Install Settings will open one last time – tap on Install > Next > Done Wait for the icon to load on your home page and AppEven is installed

How to Fix the Untrusted Developer Error:

The first thing you will notice when you tap the AppEven icon is that you can’t access the app. It is an unofficial app store and Apple cannot verify the developer as safe. To this end, they will show you an Untrusted Developer error. You can fix this with just a couple of steps and you only have to do it once:

Make a note of the name of the developer from the error message and close it down

Open your Settings app and tap on General

Tap Profiles and tap the developer name in the profiles list

Tap the Trust or Verify button and close Settings

Try opening AppEven and you should find it works.

How to Use AppEven:

One of the reasons AppEven is so popular is that it is a user-friendly app:

Open AppEven on your home screen

Tap on Apps – bottom of the screen

Find the app or game you want and tap it

Tap Install and, if any on-screen instructions appear, follow them to install it

Wait for the icon to load on your home screen – your app or game is installed

You may find you need to follow the Untrusted Developer error steps with anything you download from AppEven

AppEven Features:

AppEven offers plenty of features, not least being free, not needing a jailbreak and being easy to use. It also offers the following types of content:

App Store Apps – official iOS apps for free

official iOS apps for free Exclusive Apps – unofficial apps, such as Cydia tweaks, game emulators, streaming apps, and lots more

unofficial apps, such as Cydia tweaks, game emulators, streaming apps, and lots more Tweaked Apps – popular stock apps with new features

popular stock apps with new features Modified Games – popular stock games for free, unlocked and with lots of new features

How Safe is AppEven?

AppEven is one of the safest unofficial app stores to use. Its admin is incredibly active, monitoring their app store constantly and fixing any problems they find or that get reported within 48 hours. AppEven was put through our full suite of tests and we found nothing of any concern – no malware, spyware, adware, viruses, exploits, or anything else that has the potential to harm your device or data.

Another reason why it is so safe is that you don’t need to jailbreak to use AppEven. What that means is, AppEven doesn’t need root access, so you aren’t breaking Apple’s security or leaving your device open to any external threats. Because of this, your warranty is also safe from being voided.

How to Use AppEven to Jailbreak

Although there is no requirement to jailbreak to use AppEven, you might be surprised to learn that you can use the app store to safely install a jailbreak. There are a couple of recent jailbreak utilities in the store and the most popular is called Unc0ver jailbreak. Here’s how to install it:

Install AppEven as per the above guide Open AppEven, following the Untrusted Developer steps if needed, and tap on the built-in search bar Type Unc0ver and tap the result Tap Install and wait – when you see the icon on your device, the jailbreak is installed Open the jailbreak and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup

Unc0ver Jailbreak Features

Unc0ver jailbreak is one of the most feature-packed utilities, offering these features:

Completely safe, reliable and stable

Faster patches

No battery drain

Apps won’t freeze

Auto-updates and anti-revokes can be disabled

No malware, exploits, viruses, etc.

User-friendly

iOS 11 or above

Remount Rootfs

Plenty more features

AppEven is a very popular app store, offering over 2000 apps and games, tweaks, and more, all without needing to jailbreak. Try it today and find out for yourself why it is so popular.