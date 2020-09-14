If you want an easy way of installing unofficial IPA files onto your device, take a look at AppCake, a third-party app store that makes it easy to get your favorite unofficial apps.

How to Install AppCake:

Using the Safari browser, go to the AppCake installation page. In the installation prompt, tap on Install If asked, type in your passcode and then wait On your home screen, the AppCake icon will appear once the installation has finished.

How to Fix Untrusted Developer Error:

When you tap the icon, you will see an Untrusted Developer error – don’t worry, it’s easy to fix, and you only have to do this the first time you use the app:

Open Settings and go to General Tap Profiles, find the AppCake profile, and tap it Tap on Trust, and you can now use the app

How to Use AppCake:

Tap the icon on your home screen to open the app Tap any app or game to install it or use the Safari browser to download an external IPA file Send the file to AppCake Open Downloads in AppCake and tap the file to install it

AppCake Features:

AppCake is packed with cool features for all users, including:

Thousands of unsigned IPA files

Ability to install external IPAs

Ad-free app experience

IPA files are easy to install with the built-in Enterprise Developer’s Profile

User-friendly app, easy to navigate and use

Free

No jailbreak needed

Can use Torrents if you want faster downloads

Many more features

How to Delete AppCake:

Deleting AppCake is easy enough should you decide you no longer want it or need to delete it to fix an error:

Open your Settings app Tap on General and then open Profiles & Device Management Find the AppCake profile, tap it and tap on Delete

There is another way to delete AppCake from your device too:

Find the app icon and long-press on it All the icons will start wiggling; tap the x in the corner of the AppCake icon Tap on Delete on the popup message

Both these methods delete AppCake off your iPhone or iPad

Frequently Asked Questions:

We get asked quite a lot of questions about AppCake, and these are the answers to the more commonly asked ones:

What is AppCake?

It is an alternative iOS app store, offering users an easy way of installing IPA files onto their devices. The store already has quite a few IPA files for various games and apps built-in, but you also have an easy way of installing external IPA files via the internet. You can also easily install .deb files too. When you open AppCake, you will see it is designed in a user-friendly way, it is very simple to navigate, and installing files is easy to do too.

Is it Safe?

Yes, AppCake is 100% safe to use. You don’t need to jailbreak so you don’t hack into the root of your device, and you don’t need your Apple ID, so you are safe to use it. The store will not compromise your data, device, security, or privacy in any way.

Will it Void my Warranty?

No, AppCake cannot void your warranty. It uses the same app permissions as any official app store app, and you do not need to jailbreak. That means your device is not open to external threats, and you are not compromising Apple’s security in any way. If you are at all concerned and you find you have to take your device in for repair, simply delete AppCake and reinstall it again later.

I Get an Installation Failed Error – How Do I Fix This?

This could be because you are running an older version of the app or, if your device has been jailbroken, you may be running a tweak called AppSync. Either delete and start over or, in the case of jailbreaking, make sure that you install AppSync Unified via Cydia.

Do I Need to Jailbreak to Use AppCake?

No, not anymore. Simply follow the guide above to install AppCake without a jailbreak.

Can I Use it on Android?

Right now, no. AppCake is purely for iOS devices, and there doesn’t appear to be any plans for an APK file version of the store. However, if the developers opt to develop an Android version, we’ll let you know.

Does AppCake Support iOS 13?

Yes, a recent update ensured that those users on iOS 13 are fully supported, and we expect AppCake to be updated again in the near future to support iOS 14 when it is released.

Once a jailbreak-only app, now anyone can install AppCake and take advantage of all it has to offer. Download it today and see what you’ve been missing out on.