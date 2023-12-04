Android Feature Drop Enhances Wear OS and Smart Home Capabilities

Google has rolled out a significant Android feature drop, introducing a plethora of enhancements for Wear OS smartwatches and smart home devices. This update bolsters the capabilities of Wear OS, empowering users with more comprehensive control over their smart home ecosystems directly from their wrists.

Key Highlights

Enhanced Wear OS functionalities, including broader appliance control and Google Assistant shortcut placement on watch faces

Streamlined smart home management via Wear OS, enabling status updates and triggering automated actions

Integration of Google Assistant routines on Wear OS, facilitating grouped task execution

Wear OS

The feature drop introduces notable improvements to the Wear OS experience, particularly in the realm of smart home management. Users can now control a wider range of appliances, encompassing robot vacuums and mops, directly from their Wear OS smartwatches. Additionally, the ability to place a Google Assistant shortcut on watch faces streamlines access to voice commands, enabling users to seamlessly execute tasks without disrupting their workflow.

Furthermore, Wear OS smartwatches now serve as control hubs for setting one’s status as home or away within the Google Home app. This functionality eliminates the reliance on smartphones for status updates, ensuring that smart home actions are triggered appropriately based on the user’s location.

Enhancing Wear OS

Google Assistant Routines

Google Assistant routines are poised to grace Wear OS devices in the near future. These routines enable the execution of grouped actions, empowering users to control multiple aspects of their smart homes with a single command. For instance, a routine could simultaneously activate lights, adjust the thermostat, and lock doors upon leaving the house.

This Android feature drop marks a significant step forward in the integration of Wear OS and smart home technologies. By empowering users with enhanced control and automation capabilities, Google is fostering a more seamless and intuitive smart home experience.