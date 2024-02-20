AMD Zen 5 Architecture: A New Era of Computing Power Set for 2024 Launch

The upcoming AMD Zen 5 architecture is poised to redefine performance benchmarks in the computing world. Slated for a late 2024 release, it aims to leverage advanced TSMC 4 nm and potentially 3 nm processes, offering substantial improvements in efficiency and processing power. Zen 5 will span various product lines, including the anticipated high-end mobile processors codenamed “Strix Point,” server-grade Epyc 9005 processors known as “Turin,” and desktop processors under the “Granite Ridge” codename. Additionally, AMD is preparing a Zen 5c variant, designed specifically for hyperscale cloud compute servers, succeeding the current Zen 4c core. This move highlights AMD’s strategy to cater to a broad spectrum of computing needs, from personal computing to enterprise-level server solutions, setting the stage for an intensified competition in the processor market.

key Highlights:

Zen 5 is the codename for AMD’s next-generation CPU microarchitecture, slated for release in the second half of 2024.

It is anticipated to utilize TSMC’s 4 nm and possibly 3 nm processes, marking a substantial leap in efficiency and performance.

The architecture will power a range of processors, including high-end mobile processors (Strix Point), Epyc 9005 server processors (Turin), and desktop processors (Granite Ridge).

A variant, Zen 5c, is also in development, targeting hyperscale cloud compute server customers and succeeding the Zen 4c core.

AMD’s roadmap and the development of Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores signal a major push to advance their CPU technology, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape against rivals like Intel. With the promise of improved efficiency and performance, the tech community is eagerly awaiting further details and benchmarks to gauge the full impact of these advancements​​.

Release Timeline: Targeted for the second half of 2024, marking a significant milestone in AMD’s product roadmap.

Technology Advancement: Expected to use advanced 4 nm and potentially 3 nm fabrication processes from TSMC, indicating significant improvements in power efficiency and performance.

Product Range: Zen 5 will empower a variety of processors including “Strix Point” for high-end mobile, “Turin” for Epyc 9005 server processors, and “Granite Ridge” for desktops, covering a broad spectrum of computing needs.

Naming Convention: The naming for desktop processors (whether Ryzen 8000 or Ryzen 9000 series) remains unconfirmed, adding an element of anticipation in the tech community.

Zen 5c Core: Introduces a compact variant of the Zen 5 core, designed specifically for hyperscale cloud compute servers, succeeding the Zen 4c core and further diversifying AMD’s product offerings in the server space