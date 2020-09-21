We have covered a few good power banks in the past and the going through the list we found out that 10,000mAh power banks are the rage currently. More and more brands are focusing on this particular capacity and packing them with nifty features.

In this quest to find the best accessories for you, we tested out yet another 10,00mAh power bank this time from the brand called Ambrane. We used the Ambrane PowerLit Pro 10,000mAh for a week and here’s our full review.

Ambrane PowerLit Pro Specifications

Capacity: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh Input: 5V-2.5A / 9V-2.0A (USB Type-C)

5V-2.5A / 9V-2.0A (USB Type-C) Output: DC 5V-2A / 9V-2.5A

DC 5V-2A / 9V-2.5A Life Cycle: 300-500 cycles

300-500 cycles Battery: Lithium Polymer

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Ambrane PowerLit Pro 10,000mAh Power Bank

Multi-Port Charging Cable

Warranty and User Guide

Design

In terms of design, the PowerLit Pro looks identical to an external Hard Drive. The power bank is made out of plastic entirely with two ports neatly aligned on the side, along with the power button. It comes in a two-tone finish and matte texture, which further helps it stand out from the rest of the products.

Since it has a 10,000mAh capacity, there is a heft to the product but the package is sleek at the same time. The LEDs to check the charge are placed vertically on the side along with the Ambrane branding underneath. The PowerLit Pro 10,000mAh works on the Power Delivery system meaning, it can both charge and discharge at above 18W. There is multi-device output support, meaning you could use all the ports at the same time to discharge the power bank.

Performance

Looking at the performance numbers, the PowerLit Pro is on par with the competition. The power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity but it outputs up to 8,000mAh which is the standard industry figure. Ambrane has not skimped on the safety aspects as well and the power bank comes with the voltage overprotection and cut-off which essentially protects the devices from any sudden surge in the current.

During the time we spent testing the product, we didn’t encounter any heating and the power bank also comes with voltage protection. The power bank could charge at a max output of 22.5W using the Type-A connector and up to 18W on Type-C. Since it supports Power Delivery (PD) standard, we were able to charge the power bank quickly using the Type C port at 18W.

As for the tests, we were able to charge leading smartphones every 1-2 times which in on par with the competition. Charging the power bank itself took close to 4 hours which is near to the company claimed figures.

Pros

Sleek Design

Fast Charging

Multi-device charging support

Multiple ports

Cons

None

Verdict – Should you go for it?

Priced at INR 1,199, the Ambrane PowerLit Pro 10,000mAh is still a 100 bucks cheaper than its closest competitor. We haven’t seen a power bank at least at this price point that could deliver all of these features. Hence it gets our seal of approval.

The Ambrane PowerLit Pro 10,000mAh Power Bank is available for purchase on all leading e-commerce websites.