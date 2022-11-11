Amazon TV Saving Days Sale: Westinghouse TV offers exclusive offers on all Smart TV.

Amazon’s TV Saving Days Sale is here, and this is not something you would want to miss out. Amazon’s Exclusive deals offer a 10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank’s Credit cards and EMI on a range of products for a limited time. The popular TV Saving Days Sale will start tomorrow, 12th November 2022, and will be live till 15th November 2022. Don’t wait until the sale ends.

The Amazon TV Saving Days Sale, a special 4 days sale, is offering massive discounts on the US-based consumer electronics giant, Westinghouse UHD 4K TVs offering huge discounts on all its Smart and Non-Smart TV models. The budget TVs on the list include the Westinghouse 24-inch Non-Smart LED TV and 4 Smart Android TV models – 32-inch HD Ready, 40-inch FHD, 43-inch FHD, and 55-inch UHD and their newly launched 32 HD, 43 UHD, and 50 inch UHD models with this the e-commerce website. Customers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option and exchange offers.

The all-rounder 32-inch Pi Series is going to be the best inexpensive and fully featured HD Ready TV. It has 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, which combine to make this TV a high-end TV in the E-commerce market. This model includes a Digital Noise Filter and 2 speakers with Box Speaker, Surround Sound, and a 30-watt speaker output that supports Digital Audio Output of Coaxial technology, to offer an immersive and realistic experience with deep surround sound. With the Smart HD ReadyTV, users can access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store.

The 24-inch (WH24PL01) TV model comes at a very affordable price of Rs 5,499/- only, which comes up with 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, an Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio features, and has an HD Ready display of 1366 x 768.

The 32 – inch (WH32PL09) TV model is priced at Rs 6,999/- and comes with an LED screen, HD resolution and 2 HDMI, and 2 USB ports. The model has 2 speakers with a sound output of 20W, a digital noise filter, an automatic volume level, audio equalizer that supports mp3/WMA audio formats to assure a seamless sound experience. With a brightness of 350 nits and a static contrast ratio that provides phenomenal visuals.

The 32-inch (WH32SP12) HD Ready and 40- inch (WH40SP50) FHD smart Android TV are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 13,999. Both the devices are powered by Android 9 which has an ultra-thin bezel and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB Ram and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The brand has come up with a 30W speaker output in the 43-inch FHD TV (WH43SP99) which has an ultra-thin bezel and is priced at Rs 15,999. The model is powered by Android 9 which comes up with High Dynamic Range, 500 nits brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB Ram, and 8GB ROM.

The 43-inches (WH43UD10) UHD/4K model is priced at Rs 18,999/-, 50-inch (WH50UD82) UHD/4K TV which is priced at Rs 23,999 supports 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is on par with high-end TVs in the market. These models come with HDR10, and Chromecast, to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. To provide an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound, both models have 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround sound technologies.

A very well-designed UHD 55-inch (WH55UD45) model priced at 28,999/- has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android 9. The device comes up with 40W speaker output, HDR10, 2GB Ram, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits brightness, 8GB Rom, and 2 speakers.