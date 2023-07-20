Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the Biggest ever Prime Day event in India

Amazon India announced that the 7th edition of Prime Day was the biggest ever Prime Day event . Prime Day 2023 on Jul 15-16, enabled Prime members to discover joy through great deals, new launches and block buster entertainment. Thousands of sellers, brands and bank partners came together this Prime Day to offer Prime members big savings of around INR 300 crores. Prime members enjoyed fastest deliveries this Prime Day with highest number of same day deliveries. 1 in 3 orders in metros were delivered before Prime Day got over, and 1 in 2 orders across most Tier 1 & 2 cities were delivered in less than two days. This Prime Day event witnessed strong growth in Prime membership, and highest engagement with 14% more members shopping than last year’s Prime Day event.

Commenting on the success of the shopping event, Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, “I would like to thank our sellers, brand partners and Prime members who helped make this Prime Day the biggest ever in India. Brands and sellers across categories received a great response from Prime members from metros and Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns across India. With the biggest product and brand launches, best deals of the year this Prime Day, we also delivered highest number of same day deliveries over past Prime Day events.”

Prime members shopped from 45,000+ new products launched by over 400+ top Indian & global brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme NarzoWith, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur; and 2000+ new product launches from small and medium Indian businesses. Prime members from across 98% pin codes of India shopped most for front load washing machines, headphones, apparels, shoes, luxury beauty products, smart phones, baby products and much more from leading brands. Toys recorded highest ever single day sales and sold an average of 1.8 Toys/second, highest sales on Home Appliances and Kitchen products like mixer grinders, water purifiers and water heaters and more than 600 brands grew by 2x during Prime Day on Amazon Fresh.

This Prime Day, ~5 smartphones got sold every second with 70% of the demand coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities; foldable smartphones grew 25x and an overwhelming response from Prime members on the newly launched smartphones (OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Series, Realme Narzo 60 Series and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G). In Fashion and Beauty, Prime members ordered a new pair of shoes every 0.4 second, purchased handbag every 1.6 second and were delighted with great deals across top brands, including, Marks & Spencer, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray- Ban, Biba and Levi’s.

“We are delighted by the success of Galaxy M34 5G, which emerged as the No. 1 selling smartphone amongst the new launches on Amazon Prime Day. Galaxy M34 5G, an Amazon Specials, continues the successful legacy of Galaxy M Series. It showcases the trust customers have in our brand and demonstrates how our commitment to ground breaking innovation continues to resonate with consumers,” said, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

Prime members loved buying unique products from Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) as these saw a strong sale. SMBs on Amazon.in received 20 orders every second during this Prime Day event. Over 90,000 SMB sellers received orders from Prime members across 19,000+ pin codes in India. Over 15,000 SMBs saw their best ever sales during Prime Day 2023. Over 14,000 new SMBs (launched in 2023) got orders, and of these, over 500 SMBs saw their best ever sales day during this Prime Day. Small business focused programs like Launchpad (a program designed to boost small businesses on the marketplace) and Local Shops launched over 800 new products.

Mamaearth has created an exciting and natural beauty portfolio across skin, hair and makeup that is loved all year round. For Amazon India Prime Day 2023, we added to this selection our exciting new haircare launches with unique ingredients like Rosemary and Multani Mitti. We were thrilled to see customer’s reactions to these and sold lakhs of units pan India during Prime Day event. Mamaearth is now a beauty market leader and we continue to strengthen our association with leading e-commerce partners like Amazon”, said, Zairus Master, Chief Business Officer of Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (Mamaearth).

45% of Prime members shopped with Amazon Pay this Prime Day of which 82% were from Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns. 1 in 4 Prime members used Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card to shop during Prime Day event. Amazon Pay’s recently launched the travel store with a 5% unlimited cashback for Prime members with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. Through the Prime Day event, customer booked approximately 1.6 crore kms of domestic and international flights during this Prime Day.

Amazon Business witnessed a 56% sales growth (vs Prime Day 2022), including 2x growth in Electronics, 1.7x growth in office furniture and 1.4x growth in kitchen products and appliances.

Highlights from Prime Day 2023

Shopping

Large Appliances category sold an appliance every 2 seconds during this Prime Day event.

category sold an appliance every 2 seconds during this Prime Day event. We saw a huge customer spike towards premium Electronics led by premium audio brands like Sony, Bose, JBL where we sold 1 Noise Cancelling Headphone every 20 seconds of the event.

led by premium audio brands like Sony, Bose, JBL where we sold 1 Noise Cancelling Headphone every 20 seconds of the event. 70% of demand for Smartphones was from Tier 2 & 3 cities; Foldable smartphones witnessed nearly 25x uplift among the customers this Prime Day. We witnessed a continued traction for 5G-enabled smartphones from customers with ~2 in every 3 smartphones sold being 5G.

was from Tier 2 & 3 cities; Foldable smartphones witnessed nearly 25x uplift among the customers this Prime Day. We witnessed a continued traction for 5G-enabled smartphones from customers with ~2 in every 3 smartphones sold being 5G. We received the highest demand this Prime Day event with 30 TVs sold every minute with premium 4K, QLED and OLED seeing the most demand. This was fueled by a wide selection across screen sizes with attractive bank offers, exchange, No Cost EMI, and affordability schemes through Bajaj Finance.

sold every minute with premium 4K, QLED and OLED seeing the most demand. This was fueled by a wide selection across screen sizes with attractive bank offers, exchange, No Cost EMI, and affordability schemes through Bajaj Finance. Home Appliances and Kitchen products were among customer favorites as they enjoyed offers across mixer grinders, water purifiers from top brands like Havells, Philips, Eureka Forbes. Highest sales were recorded for categories like mixer grinders, water purifiers and water heaters with more than 60% contribution from Tier 3+ cities/towns.

were among customer favorites as they enjoyed offers across mixer grinders, water purifiers from top brands like Havells, Philips, Eureka Forbes. Highest sales were recorded for categories like mixer grinders, water purifiers and water heaters with more than 60% contribution from Tier 3+ cities/towns. Toys recorded highest ever single day sales with 48% sales growth (vs Prime Day 2022) and sold an average of 1.8 Toys per second during the Prime Day event.

recorded highest ever single day sales with 48% sales growth (vs Prime Day 2022) and sold an average of 1.8 Toys per second during the Prime Day event. We sold more than 1 lakh litre of cooking oil, 7,000 kgs tomatoes and 23,000 kgs sugar. More than 600 brands grew by at least 2x during Prime Day on Amazon Fresh .

. We delighted Prime members with our offers in Fashion & Beauty this Prime Day event and witnessed strong growth in units purchased from evergreen categories like Makeup and Nails, Women sportswear, eyewear and men’s casual shoes from brands like Puma, Blissclub, Cultsport, Crocs, Sketchers, Lenskart, Luxxotica, Maybelline, SUGAR cosmetics, Renee and more.

this Prime Day event and witnessed strong growth in units purchased from evergreen categories like Makeup and Nails, Women sportswear, eyewear and men’s casual shoes from brands like Puma, Blissclub, Cultsport, Crocs, Sketchers, Lenskart, Luxxotica, Maybelline, SUGAR cosmetics, Renee and more. Baby and Pets category saw a huge demand from customers this Prime Day from brands such as Pampers, Luvlap, Pedigree to name a few.

category saw a huge demand from customers this Prime Day from brands such as Pampers, Luvlap, Pedigree to name a few. Prime members enjoyed incredible savings on Amazon Devices with customers buying a Fire TV, Echo (with Alexa) or Kindle devices every 2 seconds. Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot 4th Gen were among the best-selling products on Amazon.in during Prime Day. Alexa continued to make homes smarter – almost every 2 out of 3 Echo customers started on their smart-home journey this Prime Day with purchase of Alexa smart home combos (i.e. Echo smart speaker + Alexa-compatible devices).

#JustAsk Alexa

Nearly 10 lakh customers asked Alexa to search for their favorite products during Prime Day.

Entertainment & More

Prime Video released 12 movies and shows in the 30 days leading up to Prime Day 2023. 8 of those titles featured in the top ten most watched titles on Prime Video India in that period. All the titles released on Prime Video as a part of the Prime Day line-up saw great customer response across the length and breadth of the country, receiving viewership from 99% of India’s pin codes. Overall, viewers from 4,490 cities and towns across different states of India tuned in to watch the Prime Day titles.

released 12 movies and shows in the 30 days leading up to Prime Day 2023. 8 of those titles featured in the top ten most watched titles on Prime Video India in that period. All the titles released on Prime Video as a part of the Prime Day line-up saw great customer response across the length and breadth of the country, receiving viewership from 99% of India’s pin codes. Overall, viewers from 4,490 cities and towns across different states of India tuned in to watch the Prime Day titles. Prime Video continues to expand access to global entertainment for its customers. Not just the Indian titles, but even the international shows and movies released during Prime Day 2023 were streamed by customers in 97% of India’s pin codes.

Prime Video continued to raise the bar in giving a global platform to Indian stories. The Indian titles released as a part of this year’s Prime Day line-up were watched by viewers in over 230 countries and territories.

Prime members listened to music in over 50+ languages during Prime Day on Amazon Music. Amazon Music launched exclusive Artist videos for Prime customers this Prime Day. This included the India edition of the Global award-winning series The Walk In – featuring artists like King, Harrdy Sandhu & Sunanda Sharma. Line by Line featuring Srushti Tawade was another exclusive series launched ,which has quickly become the most watched video on Amazon Music this Prime Day.5 exclusive Podcasts were also launched first on Amazon Music & Prime members streamed podcasts in Hindi, English and many more languages. Top 3 most streamed podcasts were The Stories of Mahabharata, Mirchi Murga and Finshots Daily.

Every Day Made Better with Prime: