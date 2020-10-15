Apple might have already launched its latest iPhone 12 series though you might still have a reason to opt for the iPhone 11. Its money of course and Amazon is promising the 2019 flagship for as low as just Rs. 45,999.

This applies to the base iPhone 11 version with 64 GB of onboard storage. The discounted price is however Rs. 47,999. That said, there is an additional discount that applies to those who purchase using HDFC debit or credit cards, thereby bringing the net price down to just Rs. 45,999.

If there is an exchange offer available, you can opt to trade-in your old phone as well if you wish to drive down the price even lower. In any case, the iPhone 11 now starts at Rs. 54,900 for the base 64 GB model. The price has been adjusted post the launch of the iPhone 12. The base iPhone 12 Mini now starts at Rs. 69,900.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale starts on October 16, 12 PM onwards. However, that would be only for the Prime members while the general sale starts a day later, on October 17. Meanwhile, Flipkart too has said they would be offering the iPhone 11 at discounted prices but hasn’t revealed its cards yet.