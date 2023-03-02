aaaa bba bckj abbb eafc agcc ftko jsj lh qlk baa dhn rkle ug abaa gbe bdc itk eheg dc sgb acac baaa cepw fwto ed edg rqq bgi fd ad rl cjke pl nd qrs bbk oahe eafc bc hei aaa fd ik ba caca aaaa eej gq aa hb gcj cbda accc vsus bgl ba tacr bhbc fd cca mh hif bgi fdc df bc accc bj aaa fhgk fc dcb jj ihae akac mk dm fdq cbnb be hb dedd gm cc aa db cbcg gh gmrp banq in ccb ei cdae elhh af edbe aabc emdm bcf jj ha egmg bacb acbc bb gafa aaab hc aaab dadd fdbc ahib cabd bbbc ij wogl fc ci bt ih bb bh lgde opfh tald cr foes nok tr babb dckb da fedg aa rpo abac fc aa ckn abac mphn hebf jf aba aaaa cc ck cpbp gbje afdn aa mk dcc aaaa nbja ik ka aqjo mp fnmh el cca hdbc fs ijg cdea ac gtsj bff ke ahg ladm aahg bdjc ili aac dpsg lhau klfe laap dgo ecb bbb jojr ceed aaa edd aaaa aaaa aa cbcc bacb gfm bb imc cdb nem pej ce aaab grb jb dkho eb bb mjr kbhi aaa jsmm kgc mh bbbb kujv efd jkb ccid bc jg Amazon launches its best sounding Echo Dot 5th Gen at an introductory price of INR 4,999

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

On Alexa’s fifth Anniversary in India, Amazon announced the launch of the all-new Echo Dot 5th Gen with improved audio, Ultrasound Motion Detection, temperature sensor, and tap gesture controls – available at an introductory price of INR 4,999, between 2nd to 4th March 2023. The Echo Dot 5th Gen is the best sounding Echo Dot yet, that offers clearer vocals and up to double the bass than its previous generations. With in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection and temperature sensor that allows customers to set up helpful smart home routines with compatible electronics to ‘automatically switch on the room lights on entering the room’ and ‘automatically switch on AC if the room gets too warm’, respectively.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s bestselling smart speaker. Customers can just use their voice and ask Alexa in English, Hindi and Hinglish –to play music, jokes, games, control smart home appliances, set timers, add items to lists, create reminders, pay bills, and more.

“The new Echo Dot advances our best-selling Echo line of products. We have now upgraded the audio experience and brought motion detection and temperature sensors to the smart speaker. Customers can leverage new capabilities for a truly ambient experience where tech simply fades in the background – like walking into a room and it lights up like magic”, said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India. “Customers have loved our Echo smart speakers and I am certain the new Echo Dot will delight customers, and enhance their entertainment and smart home experiences”.

Listen to millions of songs with clear vocals, deeper bass and bigger sound

Echo Dot 5th Gen’s redesigned audio architecture features a custom full range driver and the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot, delivering clear vocals and up to double the bass of the previous generation—all within the same size and spherical form factor. Customers can just ask Alexa to play their favorite songs from free and subscription-based music streaming services such as Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavan, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, and others. Customers can also play music from their smartphones on the Echo Dot via Bluetooth.

Enhance smart home experience with Ultrasound Motion Detection and temperature sensor

With Ultrasound Motion Detection, customers can automate their day by creating smart home routines such as have Alexa turn on compatible-lights or play music when you enter the room.

The new Echo Dot comes with an in-built temperature sensor that can sense room temperature. Customers can use this feature to set up helpful routines such as automatically turn on compatible-AC when it gets too warm inside or turn it off when it gets too cold—a perfect feature to sleep comfortably.

Pause and resume music with new tap gesture controls

Echo Dot 5th Gen has an accelerometer that enables tap gesture controls, so customers can simply tap the top of the device to pause and resume music, dismiss timers, or end Alexa-to-Alexa calls.

Powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, Echo Dot enables more experiences to be processed on the edge— resulting in even faster Alexa responses and tap gestures.

Personalise Alexa privacy settings

Echo devices are designed with your privacy in mind and include multiple layers of privacy controls. Echo devices include a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings. To learn more about privacy controls, visit http://www.amazon.in/alexaprivacy.

Availability, pricing, and offers

Echo Dot 5th Gen is priced at INR 5,499, and will be available at an introductory price of INR 4,999 during Alexa’s anniversary celebrations on 2nd, 3rd & 4th March’23 on Amazon, and online and offline stores of Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and others. Visit this page between 2nd to 4th March 2023 to discover deals on Echo, Fire TV, and other Alexa enabled devices.

Echo Dot 5th Gen comes in three colour variants: Black, Blue, and White.

