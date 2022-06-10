Amazon.in celebrates 2nd anniversary of ‘Amazon Book Bazaar’ from 10th to 14th June

Amazon.in today launched the 24th edition of ‘Amazon Book Bazaar’, a one-stop destination for readers with great offers and deals on books across diverse genres & languages. This event brings joy to millions of readers across India every month from the 10th to the 14th. Customers can explore recommendations from India’s leading authors and bloggers and benefits such as up to 40% off and exciting games and prizes to go with it. Customers can enjoy great offers and deals on bestselling titles like Harry Potter series, The Psychology of Money, Ikigai, booker prize winning title ‘Tomb of sand’ among others. The book bazaar will be live until June 14, 2022.

The ‘Amazon Book Bazaar’ brings the best of 2022 curations where customers can enjoy great deals on a wide selection of over 3000+ books ranging from diverse set of genres & languages. During the Amazon Book Bazaar, customers can also look forward to this month’s ‘author of the month’, Ashwin Sanghi with the launch of his latest book “The Magicians of Mazda” and also look forward to curated best-of lists, top picks from leading authors and experts, children’s corner, education & exam section and much more. Students & exam aspirants can also shop from a wide range of books for their curriculum at discounted prices.

The ‘Amazon Book Bazaar’s #FoundOnBookBazaar section highlights a set of 6 hidden gems every month around different themes. In celebration of Pride month, this month’s edition focuses on books that tells tales of people of LGBTQ+ community.

Check out some of the best books you can get at great prices during the ‘Amazon Book Bazar’. All offers are from participating brands and sellers.

Best books of 2022 so far

The Magicians of Mazda Paperback – The thrilling new book from India’s master storyteller, The Magicians of Mazda travels backwards through the epochs of Islamic Jihad, Macedonian revenge, Achaemenid glory, messianic birthday, Aryan schism, to the vedic fount from where it began. Available on Amazon.in for INR 345 approximately.

How To Live Your Life Hardcover – Get your hands on Ruskin Bond’s bestselling book that contains letter from him and includes never seen before photographs of him. The book is colorful that will give your eyes a calming break and full of encouraging words. Available on Amazon.in for INR 303 approximately.

Bruised Passports : Travelling the World as Digital Nomads Paperback – A book filled with dreamy stories of travel, people and culture; where Savi and Vid share their insights on how one can live a life full of memories, adventure and the excitement of discovering a new place. With tips, plans and advice inspired by the hurdles and successes they have faced, Savi and Vid tell you how to be successful digital nomads in a post-pandemic world. Available on Amazon.in for INR 299 approximately.

Comics & Mangas store

Chacha Chaudhary and The Flying Scorpion Paperback – The classic character of Chacha Chaudhary is in the memory of every childhood and has touched the emotions of millions of people across the country. PranMaurice Horn’s Comics have been constant companion of all the growing youngsters providing fun and amusement through his famous characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Shrimatiji, Pinki, Billoo, Raman etc. Available on Amazon.in for INR 83 approximately.

Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words Paperback – From the No. 1 bestselling author of What If, the man who created xkcd and explained the laws of science with cartoons – comes a series of brilliantly simple diagrams that show how important things work: from the nuclear bomb to the biro. It’s good to know what the parts of a thing are called, but it’s much more interesting to know what they do. Munroe gives us the answers to these questions and many, many more. Funny, interesting, and always understandable, this book is for anyone — age 5 to 105 — who has ever wondered how things work, and why. Available on Amazon.in for INR 692 approximately.

Tintin in America Paperback – Hergé’s classic comic book creation Tintin is one of the most iconic characters in children’s books. These highly collectible editions of the original 24 adventures will delight Tintin fans old and new. Perfect for lovers of graphic novels, mysteries and historical adventures. The Adventures of Tintin are among the best books for readers aged 8 and up. Available on Amazon.in for INR 374 approximately.

The Pride books

Lifting the Veil Paperback – At a time when writing by and about women was rare and tentative, Chughtai explored female sexuality with unparalleled frankness and examined the political and social mores of her time. Lifting the Veil brings together Ismat Chughtai’s fiction and non-fiction writing. The twenty-one pieces in this selection are Chughtai at her best, marked by her brilliant turn of phrase, scintillating dialogue and wry humor, her characteristic irreverence, wit, and eye for detail. Available on Amazon.in for INR 265 approximately.

Untamed: Stop pleasing, start living – This book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. It will liberate women – emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Untamed explores the joy and peace we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world, and instead dare to listen to and trust in the voice deep inside us. From the beloved New York Times bestselling author, get this on Amazon.in for INR 460 approximately.

Heartstopper Volume One – Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. An LGBTQ+ graphic novel about life, love, and everything that happens in between. This is the first volume of Heartstopper, which has now been optioned for television by See-Saw Films. Heartstopper is about love, friendship, loyalty, and mental illness. It encompasses all the small stories of Nick and Charlie’s lives that together make up something larger, which speaks to all of us. ‘The queer graphic novel we wished we had at high school.’ Available on Amazon.in for INR 540 approximately.

Books translated from Indian languages

Rabindranath Tagore – Short Stories – Richly wrapped in vivacity and spontaneity, selected short stories of Rabindranath Tagore presents the readers with varied aspects of Tagore’s writing. From foregrounding the evils of social crimes to the mysticism of native Indian surroundings, this book is a casket of experiences and pleasing tales for all the readers to explore! Available on Amazon.in for INR 95 approximately.

Tomb of Sand Paperback – The author of this book, Geetanjali Shree won the English Pen Award for Tomb of Sand. It was also shortlisted for the international booker prize 2022. The story is set in northern India, where an eighty-year-old woman slips into a deep depression after the death of her husband, and then resurfaces to gain a new lease on life. The author’s playful tone and exuberant wordplay results in a book that is engaging, funny, and utterly original, at the same time as being an urgent and timely protest the destructive impact of borders and boundaries, whether between religions, countries, or genders. Available on Amazon.in for INR 485 approximately.

The Colours of My Heart: Selected Poems – The Colours of My Heart introduces readers to little-known gems that display Faiz’s extraordinary flair for tender hope and quiet longing. A rich cornucopia of delights, The Colours of My Heart celebrates Faiz’s greatest work. The book has been translated by Baran Farooqi and is accompanied by an illuminating introduction to Faiz’s incredible life and enduring legacy. Available on Amazon.in for INR 400 approximately.

100 children’s books to read in a lifetime

Grandma’s Bag of Stories – Memories of a grandparent spinning tales around animals and mysterious characters have kept many of us rapt till date. Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of stories is simply delightful. She tells the tales of kings and cheats, princesses and onions, monkeys and mice and scorpions and hidden treasures. This book is ideal for young children and those who are 5+ in age and is accompanied by colorful illustrations and morals. Available on Amazon.in for INR 163 approximately.

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid – Based on the adventures of an imaginary character Greg Heffley, The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid has been described as a ‘novel in cartoons’ that is designed as part of reading material for kids aged between eight and twelve years. Jeff Kinney has aptly been able to portray a kid’s inner wall: a kid who is forced into maintaining a diary by his mum but will never submit to conventions. The book takes the reader on a whirlwind journey to the inner world of a new-age kid. Available on Amazon.in for INR 291 approximately.

Malgudi Adventures: Classic Tales for Children Paperback – Malgudi Adventures is an amazing book penned by extremely talented author R. K. Narayan. After the tremendous success of Malgudi Schooldays, R. K. Narayan wrote his second masterpiece. If you are looking for a mind-blowing story book for gifting to your little one, this is your ideal choice. Get this book easily on Amazon.in for INR 196 approximately.

Popular books at Kindle Store

Think and Grow Rich – This edition is authorized by the Napoleon Hill Foundation. Napoleon Hill is considered the forefather of the modern personal development movement and his motivational classic, Think and Grow Rich, has inspired millions with its words and thoughts on discovering success and abundance within oneself. The thirteen principles of success outlined within this bestselling audio program is a blueprint you can follow in the construction of your own personal success story.

30 DAYS: Change your habits, Change your life – Thirty days does make a difference. All you must do is stop waiting and start acting! 30 Days is a simple, fast-paced book where you will learn what it takes to create the life you want. In this book, international bestselling author Marc Reklau introduces the readers to some proven tips, tricks and exercises that can improve their life beyond imagination! All it takes is following them constantly and persistently.

Master Your Emotions: A Practical Guide to Overcome Negativity and Better Manage Your Feelings – The book throws light on understanding how negative feelings and emotions work the first step is and how must learn how to reprogram those emotions and turn them around. A happier life is possible if you follow the steps mentioned in the book.

