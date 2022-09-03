Ads

Amazon.in announces Smartphone Upgrade Days, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and its accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on their favourite smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, realme, Tecno and OPPO amongst others. The latest OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, Redmi 10 series and iQOO Neo 6 5G among others will be available with exciting bank and exchange offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live until 5th September 2022.

Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount using Bank of Baroda Credit Cards. Customers can avail 10% discount up to INR 750 on credit cards and up to INR 1,250 on credit card EMI on Smartphones for a min. transaction of INR 7,000. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 9 months on their favourite smartphones.

Here are some of the latest smartphones and its accessories on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

iQOO smartphones: There will be some amazing deals on iQOO smartphones with great offers bank and EMI options. iQOO Z6 44W will be available for INR 14,499 including up to INR 1,250 off on select bank credit and debit cards and iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting INR 29,990.

OnePlus smartphones: The Upgrade days will see fantastic discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available starting INR 18,999 and INR 49,999 respectively which includes 3, 6 and 9 months no cost EMI offer and up to INR 1,250 bank cashback.

Xiaomi Smartphones : Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter these Upgrade Days. Customers can get Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G for INR 37,999; Redmi 10A for INR 9,499; Redmi Note 11 for INR 13,499.

: Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter these Upgrade Days. Customers can get Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G for INR 37,999; Redmi 10A for INR 9,499; Redmi Note 11 for INR 13,499. realme smartphones: realme Narzo 50A will be available for INR 10,999 inclusive of cashback of up to INR 5,000. The smartphone come with monstrous features like Helio G85 Gaming Processor, 6000 mAh Mega Battery and so much more.

Samsung Smartphones: Customers can enjoy irresistible offers on Samsung M Series smartphones. Samsung Galaxy M32 and Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available for INR 12,499 and INR 11,999 respectively including bank cashback up to INR 1,500.

Tecno and OPPO smartphones: Get amazing offers on Tecno and OPPO smartphones during the Upgrade Days. Tecno Pop 5 LTE will be available for INR 6,299 and OPPO A54 will be available for INR 11,990 with bank offers.