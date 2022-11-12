Amazon.in announces Smartphone Upgrade Days, bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest smartphones and its accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 40% off on their favourite smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, iQOO, realme, and Tecno amongst others. The latest OnePlus Nord 2T, realme Narzo 50A Prime, Redmi Note 11 and iQOO Neo 6 5G among others will be available with exciting bank and No cost EMI offers. Smartphone Upgrade Days will be live until 15th November 2022.

Customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount using Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank cards till 15th November 2022. Customers can avail 10% discount up to INR 1,000 on credit cards on Smartphones for a min. transaction of INR 5,000 on Federal Bank card & INR 8,000 on Bank of Baroda card.

Here are some of the latest smartphones and its accessories on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Samsung Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available for INR 9,499 including cashback of INR 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G & Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime will be available for INR 21,999 & INR 11,999 respectively. It also includes 3, 6 months of no cost EMI offer. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G & Samsung S20 FE 5G will be available for INR 14,999 & INR 28,740 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available for INR 9,499 including cashback of INR 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G & Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime will be available for INR 21,999 & INR 11,999 respectively. It also includes 3, 6 months of no cost EMI offer. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G & Samsung S20 FE 5G will be available for INR 14,999 & INR 28,740 respectively. Xiaomi Smartphones : Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter these Upgrade Days. Customers can get Redmi Note 11T 5G for INR 16,999; Redmi 10 Power for INR 11,499. Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi Note 11, Redmi K50i is available for INR 8,550, INR 12,499, INR 24,999 respectively.

: Xiaomi smartphones will be available with additional bank offers to make the deals even sweeter these Upgrade Days. Customers can get Redmi Note 11T 5G for INR 16,999; Redmi 10 Power for INR 11,499. Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi Note 11, Redmi K50i is available for INR 8,550, INR 12,499, INR 24,999 respectively. iQOO smartphones: There will be some amazing deals on iQOO smartphones with great offers bank and EMI options. iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting INR 24,999 and also includes 3, 6 months of no cost EMI offer.

OnePlus smartphones: The Upgrade days will see fantastic discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime will be available starting INR 23,499 and INR 29,499 respectively which includes up to INR 1,500 and INR 3,000 bank cashback respectively.