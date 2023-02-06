Amazon.in announces Prime Phones Party

Amazon.in announces exclusive offers for prime customers during Prime Phones Party and brings together a host of deals and offers on a range of latest smartphones. Customers can avail 40% off on smartphones from best-selling smartphones brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, realme, Tecno, Oppo and more. Prime phones party will be live until 08th February 2023.

Here are some of the latest smartphones on Amazon.in with exciting offers and deals from sellers:

Xiaomi Smartphones: Get exciting offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro which comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 50+50+50MP flagship camera at INR 47,499 inclusive of bank discounts and offers. Additionally, customers can get Redmi 11 prime 5G, Redmi K50i and Redmi 10 Power at INR 12,634, INR 21,849 and INR 10,829 respectively which includes exciting bank discounts and offers.

Get exciting offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro which comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 50+50+50MP flagship camera at INR 47,499 inclusive of bank discounts and offers. Additionally, customers can get Redmi 11 prime 5G, Redmi K50i and Redmi 10 Power at INR 12,634, INR 21,849 and INR 10,829 respectively which includes exciting bank discounts and offers. Samsung Smartphones: Enjoy the best deals and offers on Samsung M Series Smartphones. Customers can get big saving deals on Samsung Galaxy M33, Galaxy M13 and the latest Galaxy M04 and is available at INR 15,342, INR 9,927 and INR 8,499 respectively inclusive of discounts and offers.

Enjoy the best deals and offers on Samsung M Series Smartphones. Customers can get big saving deals on Samsung Galaxy M33, Galaxy M13 and the latest Galaxy M04 and is available at INR 15,342, INR 9,927 and INR 8,499 respectively inclusive of discounts and offers. iQOO Smartphones: Enjoy exciting deals and offers on latest smartphones by iQOO. Customers can buy iQOO Z6 Lite and iQOO Neo 6 at INR 13,988 and INR 25,649 respectively. Additionally customers can purchase the latest iQOO 11 5G at INR 54,999.

Enjoy exciting deals and offers on latest smartphones by iQOO. Customers can buy iQOO Z6 Lite and iQOO Neo 6 at INR 13,988 and INR 25,649 respectively. Additionally customers can purchase the latest iQOO 11 5G at INR 54,999. realme Smartphones: Customers can avail exciting offers on realme Narzo series during this Prime phones party inclusive of exciting discounts and offers. Realme Narzo 50 (4GB RAM+64GB Storage) comes with Octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor, 5000mAh Massive Battery and is available at INR 10,805. Additionally, customers can buy realme Narzo 50 pro and realme Narzo 50i Prime at INR 18,049 and INR 7,199 respectively.

Customers can avail exciting offers on realme Narzo series during this Prime phones party inclusive of exciting discounts and offers. Realme Narzo 50 (4GB RAM+64GB Storage) comes with Octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor, 5000mAh Massive Battery and is available at INR 10,805. Additionally, customers can buy realme Narzo 50 pro and realme Narzo 50i Prime at INR 18,049 and INR 7,199 respectively. Tecno Smartphones: Get great deals and offers on smartphones during Prime Phones Party and get Tecno Spark 9 which comes with Helio G37 Gaming Processor and 7GB Expandable RAM starting at INR 7,799. Additionally, Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available at INR 5,999 and includes discounts and offers.

Get great deals and offers on smartphones during Prime Phones Party and get Tecno Spark 9 which comes with Helio G37 Gaming Processor and 7GB Expandable RAM starting at INR 7,799. Additionally, Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available at INR 5,999 and includes discounts and offers. Oppo Smartphones: During this Prime Phones Party upgrade your speed with Oppo A78 which comes with 5000 mAh Battery, 33W SUPERVOOC worry free fast charging and dual stereo speakers. It is available at INR 17,100 inclusive of bank discounts and offers. Great deals on other models such as Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G too.

All the prices shared above are inclusive of bank discounts, coupons and other rewards. Top deals and offers on smartphones can be viewed here.