Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd gen) Review – This makes your Smart TV smarter

Amazon has solidified its position in the streaming device market with its Fire TV devices, offering a range of options from streaming sticks to streaming boxes. Recently, the company unveiled an update to its flagship product, the Amazon Fire TV Cube. The Fire TV Cube (3rd gen) boasts several enhancements including an updated design, a faster processor, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. These improvements, however, come with a higher price tag. The latest model now retails at INR 13,999, which is INR 1,000 more expensive than its predecessor. This significant price increase might deter customers who are accustomed to the more affordable Fire TV stick. To help you decide whether investing in this new streaming box is worth the cost, we have thoroughly tested the Fire TV Cube (3rd gen)for over a month. Read on for our comprehensive review.

In-The-Box Content

Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Remote

Power Adapter for Cube

2 AAA Batteries For Remote

Manual

Design of Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube, true to its name, takes on a cube-like form similar in size to Amazon’s spherical Echo Dots. This compact design allows it to seamlessly blend into a typical home entertainment center. Unlike its previous generation, which featured glossy black plastics, the new Fire TV Cube sports a fabric wraparound and a matte plastic surface on the top. The top panel houses the familiar Echo buttons for controlling volume, muting, and taking action. While the Fire TV Cube’s design is generally unobtrusive and can easily integrate into most entertainment setups, it is notably taller than the Apple TV and lacks the compact, puck-like form of the Chromecast with Google TV. On the bright side, the Fire TV Cube offers a greater number of input/output options (I/O) compared to the other two popular devices.

At the rear of the Fire TV Cube, you’ll find an HDMI 2.1 input and output, enabling you to connect another device to the Fire TV Cube and potentially control it using the Cube’s remote. Both HDMI ports are limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, so it’s not intended for gamers or those with 120Hz refresh rate TVs. Additionally, there’s an Ethernet port located below a USB-A 2.0 port. An additional connection is available for an IR extender, which can be purchased separately to ensure that your Fire TV responds to the remote’s commands even if there’s no direct line of sight between the two.

The third-generation Fire TV Cube comes with an upgraded Fire TV remote that includes convenient hotkeys for popular services like Netflix, Prime Videos, App Store, Settings, and channels. The remote retains the same shape and color as the Fire TV Stick 4K’s remote, but it now includes more hotkeys, making it slightly cluttered. However, despite its higher price point, the Fire TV Cube remote disappointingly features a plastic build, which pales in comparison to the premium remote found on the Apple TV.

Fire TV Cube Performance

Before diving into the performance evaluation, let’s walk through the setup process. Setting up the Fire TV Cube is a straightforward and uncomplicated procedure. Simply connect the Cube to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions. Since the Cube is equipped with a far-field microphone array and deep integration with Alexa voice control, it will guide you through the Alexa setup, enabling you to effortlessly switch your TV on or off with a simple voice command like “Alexa, turn the TV on/off.”

Now, let’s discuss the performance of the Fire TV Cube (3rd gen). It runs on an Octa-core processor, which is claimed to be twice as fast as the Quad-core design of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Cube also includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Considering its price and other hardware specifications, it would have been preferable for the storage capacity to be at least 32GB at this stage. The new processor contributes to the Fire TV Cube’s smooth navigation through the Fire OS interface. The Indian market offers a wide range of apps and services that seamlessly integrate with the Fire TV ecosystem.

When it comes to picture performance, there are no complaints. Amazon has enabled super-resolution upscaling by default on the Cube, enhancing the visual quality of HD content by upscaling it to 4K. This feature enhances the overall viewing experience. The Cube delivers impressive performance with 4K HDR content, particularly with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The 4K resolution provides vibrant colors, sharp details, and excellent visibility in both bright highlights and darker areas, as long as the Cube is connected to a high-quality TV.

One of the notable features of the Fire TV Cube is its dual functionality as both a Fire TV and an Echo speaker. This unique combination allows users to access Alexa either through the Voice Remote’s prominent blue button or via hands-free voice commands. The Fire TV Cube supports Dolby Atmos, and when paired with the appropriate speaker setup, it has the potential to captivate users instantly. The built-in speaker of the Cube also produces ample volume, and Alexa’s voice recognition feels more refined and attuned to local accents, which is highly appreciated.

Fire TV Cube (3rd-gen) review: The Verdict

The Fire TV Cube (3rd-gen) stands as the ultimate streaming device currently available, offering a unique hands-free TV viewing experience that none of its major competitors can match. While the Fire TV Cube (3rd-gen) has numerous strengths, it may not quite reach the performance or feature set of its competitors, particularly considering its price point of INR 13,999.

The strongest argument in favor of the Fire TV Cube is its ability to be future-proofing, which is possible due to Amazon’s regular updates and the powerful hardware inside. If you own a reliable but aging 4K TV, the Fire TV Cube (3rd gen) is precisely what you need to enhance your entertainment experience and ensure a piece of mind for the next 4-5 years.