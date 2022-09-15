Amazon announces the ‘Great Indian Smartphone Survey’ ahead of the festive season

Amazon.in today announced the roll out of the Great Indian Smartphone Survey ahead of the festive season in the country. As Bharat gets ready to shop for self, family and loved ones, the survey will outline key insights on consumer preferences, most viewed and sought-after products, and brands, how people shop across regions, from their wide selection of smartphones. The festive season is the most active time of the year when India shops for anything and everything, and the survey will provide interesting nuances of customers across various demographics of the country as well.

The survey will be conducted taking inputs from all customers from India and will be hosted on Amazon India app and website on the mobile category page.

The survey will go live on 15th September, 2022 and there will be 1000 winners, each eligible to win INR 100 Amazon Pay Balance.

“With the festive season just around the corner, the Great Indian Smartphone Survey will help to understand customer’s preferences and highlight what shoppers are looking for during the season. The survey will delve into the Indian consumers’ mindset and cover key trends while mapping behavioral patterns while purchasing smartphones. We are excited to see the results from our pan India customers,” said Noor Patel, Vice President, Amazon India.

Last year, Amazon India rolled out the Great Indian Mobile Survey was taken by close to 10000+ customers on the mobile category page on Amazon.in in September 2021.

To participate in the survey consumers can click on the link or visit their favorite online shopping destination, Amazon.in.