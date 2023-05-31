Amazing range of Google TVs from Acer launched in India. The new range includes affordable QLEDs and OLEDs

Indkal Technologies, today announced the launch of the new Google TVÔ lineup from Acer in India through a mega event in New Delhi where it revealed a wide product range across screen sizes, display technologies, and price segments. Among the products announced, the flagship O series with an OLED display and a 60-watt speaker system with large woofers really caught the eye. The OLEDs will be launched in two sizes, a 55-inch, and a 65-inch variant.

Among other eye-catching products, the launch also included a revolutionary affordable QLED range under the V series which will allow customers to enjoy an advanced QLED display at an affordable price which has generally remained at inaccessible price points to the masses in India. The pleasant surprise was the availability of a 32-inch entry QLED variant along with the regular 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants.

The other products launched were the I and G series value segment products, which with the addition of some top-of-the-line features such as MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD Upscaling, along with high-end brightness and contrast really compete with the premium products in other brands. However, the big highlight was the 16 GB internal memory on the 32-inch and the 40-inch variant of the I series models which is industry-leading and not yet seen in these sizes in any other brand.

Another refreshing aspect of the launch was the improved sound across all product ranges, with the I series sporting a new audio system with 30-watt speakers in 32-inch and 40-inch models; and 36-watt and 40-watt speakers in UHD models in sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55 inch, 65 inch and 75 inch.

The most significant improvement in the sound, however, was made to the flagship sound series, Acer’s popular H series range, which now has a 76-watt speaker system with improved bass and treble and a more immersive audio setup.

Google TV is also now available on the existing range of premium QLEDs, the W series, with the unique Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors.

The entire new Google TV range from Acer features dual-band WiFi and 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, with HDMI 2.1 ports and USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos as a major value addition to all UHD models across all six series. Indkal announced different timelines for the availability of the products at retail, with the I series becoming live for sale across channels on 6th June.