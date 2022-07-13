Amazfit unveils its newest compact and power-packed smartwatch, the amazfit gts 4 mini

Ads

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has introduced the new compact and power-packed Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. Along with an ultra-slim and light design, and enhanced by the brand’s easy-to-use health management features, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini challenges the limits of size through its long 15-day battery life and optimized Zepp OS operating system.

Ultra-slim and Light Design

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini’s ultra-slim 9.1mm watch body only weighs 19g without the strap, and integrates an elegant metallic middle frame – making it a perfect smartwatch to be worn with supreme comfort and style. It’s enlarged 1.65” HD AMOLED display is crafted from carefully curved glass and devotes even more screen space to user data, with its 70.2% screen-to-body ratio. A variety of stylish watch faces with matching always-on displays are available to add an extra dose of personality, and the skin-friendly silicone strap rounds out a smart partner that combines beauty, comfort, and practicality.

Battery Life that Defies the Limits of Size

With a heavyweight battery capacity of 270 mAh, the lightweight Amazfit GTS 4 Mini can be used for up to 15 days with typical usage from a full charge, and even up to 45 days while on battery saver mode. This compact smartwatch is packed with power, so users don’t have to worry about constantly recharging.

Dynamic Sports Support

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is equipped with a selection of more than 120 sports modes, and can even automatically recognize seven sports movements. So not only can users track their activity data for a huge range of exercises, but leaping into action has never been so quick and easy. The brand’s popular PeakBeatsTM Workout Status Algorithm is also ready to help users review important performance data like VO2 Max, Training Load and more, for a professional approach to progress.

5 Satellite Positioning Systems

This smartwatch also supports five satellite positioning systems, with performance and accuracy that are enhanced by Amazfit’s new patented circularly-polarized antenna technology. Coupled with 5 ATM water resistance, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini makes for a versatile outdoor activity companion.

24-hour Health Monitoring

Featuring the brand’s self-developed BioTracker™ 3.0 PPG biometric optical sensor, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini allows users to monitor their blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate and stress level 24 hours a day, and even measure these three metrics simultaneously in one tap for results in as little as 45 seconds.

Holistic Health Management

This smartwatch also features the PAI Health Assessment System for a simplified overview of one’s health status, along with menstrual cycle tracking that provides timely predictions and reminders of upcoming cycles. Users can even check their sleep data quickly, easily, and directly on the watch display, and receive helpful reminders for abnormally: high or low heart rates, low SpO₂ levels, and high-stress levels – which will prompt the user to perform the smartwatch’s built-in stress-reducing breathing exercise.

Intuitive Interaction, Advanced Assistance

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini’s intuitive Zepp OS features smooth animations and a tailored smartwatch UI that, together, allow seamless navigation while consuming less battery power. The rich mini-app ecosystem includes over 10 mini-apps and Amazon Alexa is also built-in for mighty assistance.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini features four stunning colors, including Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White, that make this smartwatch a fashion statement that complements all outfits. The smartwatch will be available from 16th July, 12 PM IST on Amazon and Amazfit India’s official website at Rs. 6,999 on the launch day only, it will be back to its original price at Rs. 7999 after that.