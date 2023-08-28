Amazfit Unveils Bip 5: The Ultimate Bigger and Smarter Wearable with 1.91 Inch Ultra Large Display & Bluetooth Calling Feature

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health, a health technology company, announces the launch of the Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch, setting new standards in the Indian smartwatch market. Embodying the mantra “Go Bigger, Go Smarter,” the Amazfit Bip 5 embraces an ethos of delivering an expanded and intelligent user experience. With an emphasis on a larger screen, advanced health features, support for Bluetooth phone calls, 120+ sports modes and seamless connectivity, the Amazfit Bip 5 redefines the smart wearable landscape. The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch empowers users with 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring and comes at an affordable price of INR 7,499, exclusively available on Amazon.

Bigger on Screen-size & Personalization: With its expansive 1.91″ HD color display, the Amazfit Bip 5 offers a superior viewing experience. The screen is protected by 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating, ensuring durability and clarity. It presents an array of eye-catching 70+ Watch Faces and offers 13 editable Watch Faces with customizable widgets.

Smarter on Lifestyle Features: With the integration of Amazon Alexa and support for Bluetooth calls, the Amazfit Bip 5 takes convenience to the next level. Users can make and answer calls via the built-in microphone and speaker, ensuring connectivity on the go. Moreover, the watch offers access to a wide range of mini-apps, including 30+ mini-games, enhancing the interactive and enjoyable aspect of the smartwatch.

Smarter on Health & Fitness: The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch prioritizes health with features like sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, PAI health assessment, and health alerts for various metrics. It operates on Zepp OS 2.0, coupled with the advanced BioTracker™ PPG sensor, enabling continuous blood-oxygen saturation, heart rate, and stress level monitoring. The watch supports tracking for over 120 sports and intelligently recognizes 7 sports automatically enhancing the overall user experience.

The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch seamlessly integrates with third-party fitness applications like Strava, Komoot, and Adidas Running through the Zepp App. Furthermore, it establishes connections with smartphone applications such as Google Fit and Apple Health, ensuring the smooth synchronization of fitness data and enhancing compatibility with preferred health and wellness platforms.

Smarter on Action: The Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch is equipped with the capability to utilize four distinct satellite positioning systems, guaranteeing the utmost accuracy when tracking outdoor activities.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Bip 5 comes at an attractive price of INR 7,499. It is available in three elegant colors: Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink. Indian consumers can exclusively purchase the Amazfit Bip 5 on Amazon, starting 31st August 2023.

For more information and to make a purchase, please visit Amazon.in