Amazfit POP 3S Bluetooth phone call smartwatch with curved and metallic design launching on June 16th

New Delhi, 15th June, 2023 – Amazfit, one of the leading smartwatch brands, is all set to launch their new smartwatch Amazfit Pop 3S in India on 16th June 2023. Amazfit Pop 3S will be available on Amazfit’s official website & Amazon starting at INR 3,999/-.

Amazfit Pop 3S is the latest addition to the Amazfit family, and will be exclusively available in India with a 1.96” HD Amoled Display. The headlining feature of this watch is Bluetooth Calling. The smartwatch is curated for the young professionals who are looking for a fashionably curved & metallic design smartwatch.

Price & Availability:

Amazfit Pop 3S will be available in two variants – silicon and metal strap. While the Pop 3S with a silicon strap would be available at INR 3,999/-, the brand is offering a special price of INR 3,499 as launch offer. The metal strap variant would be available to buyers at INR 4,999, and a discounted price of INR 3,999 during the launch. Customers can buy the two variants of the Pop 3S from Amazfit’s official website & Amazon once the smartwatch goes on sale on June 16th.

Amazfit Pop 3S – A Stylish Smartwatch loaded with Features for a better lifestyle

A fitness buddy, and a sleek smartwatch that elevates your style statement, all clubbed in one, the Amazfit Pop 3S is a perfect wrap-around around your wrist if you’re looking at keeping fit, but don’t want to compromise on the look.

Amazfit POP 3S is equipped with health tracking metrics like monitoring SpO2 24X7, with advanced biosensor which helps measure your current blood oxygen saturation continuously. Other health-oriented features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and female health tracking, etc. which will help the users lead a healthy lifestyle.

Ultra large 1.96” HD AMOLED Display – A 1.96” Ultra-large HD AMOLED display delivers a clear image that improves your unique viewing experience. With 410×502 HIGH resolution AND 331 PPI one can have an easy glance at the activities. The watch offers 100+ watch faces with Always-On display to personalize the watch according to your needs. The display offers 400 nits brightness that makes it easier to look at the screen under sunlight.

Variants – The smartwatch will be available in 2 variants where one is with a highly glossy stainless steel strap and the other is with silicon strap with 2.5D Curved Glass making the watch look amazing every time you raise your hand.

Bluetooth Calling Feature – No more sticking to your smartphone all the time as the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth Calling Feature that enables users to make and answer calls using the smart wearable. The watch has a built-in microphone and speaker to support this feature. All you need to do is connect your smartwatch to your mobile via bluetooth to ensure that you can always keep up with the important people in your life. One can see the Contacts, dial pad, Call History as well.

Music Control – Now play your favorite music using your watch with Amazfit’s Pop 3S powerful Bluetooth functions. Enjoy convenient control of playback/pause, previous song, next song, volume adjustment all from your wrist.

100+ Sports Mode – The watch offers a wide Selection of sports mode with real time tracking analysis. It supports more than 100 sportsmode to keep you fit. These modes include Cycling, Football, running, cricket and what not.

IP68 Water-Resistance – No more looking out even for a swimming partner as Amazfit Pop 3S is here with water resistance up to IP68 to record your moments even when you are enjoying in the pool.

Blood Oxygen Monitor, Heart Rate Sensor and Sleep Tracker – Apart from being a style statement, Amazfit Pop 3S has a Heart Rate Sensor that monitors your heart rate throughout a day. In addition to this, teh watch will provide warnings for excessively high heart rates. This has SpO2 measurement as well that measures blood oxygen saturation. The smartwatch also monitors the total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep periods, awake time, fall asleep & wake up time as well.

Menstrual Cycle Tracker – Keeping Women’s health in mind, Amazfit Pop 3S tracks menstrual cycles so one doesn’t have to keep a track and can concentrate on other important things.

Lightweight with upto 12-days Battery Life – Amazfit Pop 3S weighs only 35.6 grams without strap and when fully charged, one can practice all activities for upto 12 days, uninterrupted.

Additional Features – Not just the above features, it has a find my phone, find my watch, mobile Camera Control along with the Alarm clock, stopwatch and weather forecast features as well.

In addition to this, Amazfit Pop 3S has SMS and Call Alerts that can help you take just the important calls even when you are away from your phone.