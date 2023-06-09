Amazfit Pop 3S Bluetooth calling Smartwatch Coming Soon in India

New Delhi, 7th June, 2023 – Amazfit, a leading smartwatch brand, is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of the Amazfit Pop 3S in India. This eagerly awaited smartwatch is specifically designed for the Indian market and is set to make a significant impact in the budget segment with its revolutionary Bluetooth Calling Feature.

Catering to the needs of young professionals, the Amazfit Pop 3S offers a fashionable curved and metallic design that exudes style. This sleek smartwatch boasts a large 1.9” AMOLED display with an always-on feature, ensuring that you stay connected and informed at all times.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Amazfit Pop 3S to the Indian market,” said CP Khandelwal, CEO PR Innovations – an Official Partner for Amazfit in India. “With its cutting-edge features and elegant design, this smartwatch is poised to become a must-have accessory for individuals seeking a blend of fashion and functionality.”

The Amazfit Pop 3S is not just a fashion statement; it also prioritizes your health and well-being. Equipped with an advanced biosensor, it enables continuous SpO2 monitoring 24X7, allowing you to keep track of your blood oxygen saturation levels effortlessly. Additionally, this smartwatch incorporates various health-oriented features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and female health tracking, empowering users to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

To receive updates and be notified about the availability of the Amazfit Pop 3S in India, please visit the following link:

https://www.amazon.in/wearable-devices/b ie=UTF8&node=73222805031

Adding to its allure, the Amazfit Pop 3S will be available in two variants. One variant features a highly glossy stainless steel strap, while the other comes with a silicone strap and 2.5D curved glass, ensuring a stunning appearance whenever you raise your hand.

Emphasizing versatility, this smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes to keep you active and motivated. Moreover, with its IP68 water resistance, the Amazfit Pop 3S is ready to accompany you on your swimming sessions without any worries.