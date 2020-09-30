Huami owned brand, Amazfit today announced its latest smartwatch, the Amazfit Neo is all set to launch in India on October 1, 2020. The smartwatch comes with almost all the features that you’d expect out of a smartwatch, which includes sleep monitoring, Sports Mode and so on. What is amazing though is that the company still managed to keep the price low at just Rs. 2,499.

The other highlight of the Amazfit Neo is its retro styled design theme that should remind you of the likes of the Casio digital watches of yore. As stated, the smartwatch still has all the latest health and fitness tracking features.

Those include the latest gen PPG bio-tracking optical sensor that monitors heart activity 24-hours a day. Thereafter, there is the Sleep Quality Monitor that acts to find out whether you have had light sleep or a more relaxing deep sleep. All naps you take, and which last 20 mins or more come under the purview of the sleep monitoring system.

These apart, the Amazfit Neo also comes with three sports mode – walking, running, cycling. Then there also is the Personal Activity Intelligence system onboard the device which measures the state of your health based on parameters such as heart rate, active time and such. The feature relies on complex software to deduce our health status.

The other specs of the Amazfit New smartwatch include its 1.2-inch monochrome display. Connectivity is established via Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The smartwatch is also designed to resist water ingress up to a depth of 50 meters. Power comes from a 160 mAh battery which the company is claiming will last 28 days on a single charge. The battery though will get itself charged in just 2.5 hours.

Colour options you have with the smartwatch include Red, Black, and Green. Smartphones compatible with the smartwatch include those running Android 5.0 or above and iOS 10.0. The smartwatch can be bought from Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon.in.