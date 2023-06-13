Amaze Your Tech-savvy Dad with ViewSonic’s Innovative Home Entertainment Projectors

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and the clock is ticking to find that perfect gift to surprise your dads, new dad, grandfather and father-in-law. We understand that choosing something unique and special can be challenging, especially regarding tech or hi-fi gifts. Easing this hassle, ViewSonic brings an exciting range of projectors embedded with upgraded features and cutting-edge technology. Assuring your dad spends quality time with family and friends, ViewSonic portable and innovative home entertainment projectors are the perfect gift giving a new realm to his viewing experience.

To make this Father’s Day extra memorable, consider these trending gift ideas for your tech-savvy dads:

ViewSonic M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector

Celebrate Father’s Day in style with the ViewSonic M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector with inbuilt Harman Kardon Speakers. This exceptional gift combines innovation and entertainment, giving your father a truly memorable experience. The M1 Pro’s 3-in-1 smart stand offers 360° projection, allowing your dad to easily adjust the angle for immersive viewing. With an embedded battery and power bank compatibility, he can enjoy up to 6 hours of uninterrupted entertainment anywhere. Featuring a 100″ large screen and 720p HD resolution, the M1 Pro delivers crystal-clear visuals, while the powerful Harman Kardon speakers create a captivating audio experience. Stream content effortlessly with smart Wi-Fi screen mirroring and Bluetooth connectivity. Give your father the gift of cinematic wonder this Father’s Day with the ViewSonic M1 Pro Smart LED Portable Projector.

Price – INR 99,000

ViewSonic X2- Full HD Short Throw Smart LED Home Projector

Experience a cinematic heaven at home this Father’s Day with ViewSonic X2 projectors. Surprise him with his favourite shows or photos with you throwing light on good memories together. This advanced 3rd generation LED technology will enhance viewing by providing brighter visuals and vibrant colours.

Your dad can enjoy an exceptional acoustic experience with built-in Harman Kardon speakers. Say goodbye to the hassle of frequent lamp replacement, as these projectors offer long-lasting performance. Plus, they boast high-resolution visuals, delivering 3,100 LED Lumens of brightness for stunning clarity.

Connecting to the projectors is a breeze with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, allowing seamless streaming throughout the season. Make this Father’s Day unforgettable by presenting your dad the ultimate viewing experience with ViewSonic X 2 LED Projectors.

Available on Amazon for INR ₹1,43,517

ViewSonic M2e projector – Ultra-portable LED projector

Giving you more options to gift your tech-savvy father, ViewSonic M2e Instant Smart 1080p Portable LED Projector is a perfect choice. The projector provides crystal-clear visuals in Full HD resolution and cinematic colours covering 125% Rec.709 supported by ViewSonic’s industry-leading 2nd generation LED technology on an 80″ large screen from only 2.1m away. The product delivers impeccable optical precision, its effortless setup and its portability provides a flexible entertainment and work-at-home experience.

With its built-in Harman Kardon Speakers, lightweight design weighing only 1kg, and compact size, this projector is the perfect choice for on-the-go entertainment. Whether he is travelling or enjoying a family movie night at home, the M2e is the ultimate companion. The projector also uses Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to achieve instant autofocus in an ultralight.

Give your dad an experience of exceptional sound quality as the integrated Harman Kardon speakers elevate movie nights and music sessions. Prioritize your father’s well-being with reduced blue light technology, ensuring minimal eyestrain during extended viewing sessions. Make this Father’s Day unforgettable with the ViewSonic M2e and create cherished memories.

Available on Amazon for INR 78,300