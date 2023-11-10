Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to Testify in Google Play Trial Tuesday

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is scheduled to testify in the Google Play trial on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The trial is between Epic Games and Google, and it centers on the antitrust implications of Google’s Play Store policies.

Epic is alleging that Google abuses its market power in the app store market, while Google is arguing that its policies are necessary to protect consumers and developers.

Pichai’s testimony is expected to be a key moment in the trial, as he will be able to speak to Google’s internal decision-making process and its rationale for its Play Store policies.

Epic is alleging that Google abuses its market power in the app store market. The company claims that Google’s 30% commission on in-app purchases is excessive and that Google’s requirement that developers use its own payment system is anticompetitive. Epic is also alleging that Google has retaliated against Epic for its attempts to circumvent these policies.

Google is arguing that its Play Store policies are necessary to protect consumers and developers. The company claims that its 30% commission is in line with other app stores and that its payment system is secure and reliable. Google is also denying that it has retaliated against Epic.

Pichai’s testimony is expected to be a key moment in the trial. He will be able to speak to Google’s internal decision-making process and its rationale for its Play Store policies. His testimony will also be closely watched by the tech industry, as the outcome of the trial could have a significant impact on the way app stores are regulated.

Background on the Google Play Trial

Epic Games sued Google in 2020 after Google removed the popular game Fortnite from the Google Play Store. Epic had attempted to implement its own payment system in Fortnite, which violated Google’s Play Store policies.

The trial began on November 6, 2023, and is expected to last for several weeks. The outcome of the trial could have a significant impact on the way app stores are regulated.

Potential Impact of the Trial

If Epic Games is successful in its lawsuit, it could force Google to change its Play Store policies. This could lead to lower commissions for developers and more flexibility for developers in how they sell their apps.

If Google is successful in its defense, it could set a precedent for other app stores to implement similar policies. This could make it more difficult for developers to compete with Google and other major app store operators.

The Google Play trial is a major antitrust case that could have a significant impact on the way app stores are regulated. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s testimony on Tuesday is expected to be a key moment in the trial.