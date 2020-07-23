Developed by Blizzard, World of Warcraft (WoW) Classic has arrived. Some would argue that it’s now a different game compared to when it was originally released back in 2004. The game has undergone a series of changes through several updates and expansions, with new continents added and character classes upgraded several times. That said, it still invokes that feeling of nostalgia which kept many of us burning that midnight oil back in the day. Hence, without much ado, here’s all you need to know about WoW Classic gold, including the latest news and updates.

How does WoW Classic work?

WoW Classic is built using patch 1.12 named Drums of War. The reason Blizzard has used this particular patch is that it brings the most feature-complete and well-balanced vanilla version of the game. Put simply, rep WoW Classic is almost a replica of World of Warcraft as it was in 2016, just before the first expansion, The Burning Crusade was released. And this means that WoW Classic invokes a proper feel of an MMO that captivated our hearts initially.

Blizzard plans to recreate the original WoW experience by following the same update schedule as the original. The developer plans to introduce six phases of updates, and each update will bring new items and equipment, raids, dungeons, and PvP features. Players are likely to come across the world events associated with these raids and dungeons, such as the Opening of the Gates of Ahn’Qiraj, taking place in WoW Classic.

These six phases are as follows:

Phase One:

Molten Core

Onyxia

Maraudon

You can PvP one another in the world but there is no tracking and no formal rewards for doing so.

Phase Two:

Dire Maul

Azuregos

Kazzak

Honor System (including Dishonorable Kills)

PvP Rank Rewards

Phase Three:

Blackwing Lair

Darkmoon Faire

Darkmoon deck drops begin

Alterac Valley (version 1.12 869)

Warsong Gulch

Phase Four:

Zul’Gurub

Green Dragons

Arathi Basin

Phase Five:

Ahn’Qiraj War Effort begins

Ahn’Qiraj raid opens when the war effort dictates

Dungeon loot reconfiguration: Tier 0.5 Dungeon gear, Relics, drop rates and location changes

Phase Six:

Naxxramas

Scourge Invasion

World PvP objectives in Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands

How is the combat in WoW Classic?

Blizzard stated that WoW Classic will largely mimic the original World of Warcraft experience as it was in 2006, just before The Burning Crusade, the first expansion was released. This implies that combat in WoW Classic is quite slow, though fierce at the same time. Besides, quests are likely to be less intuitive and less dynamic than the original. Now, this implies that navigating the game’s world will take much more time than what we’re used to.

Reaching level 60 in Wow Classic is no less than conquering Mt. Everest. So players are likely to devote a hundred or more hours to reach this level alone. However, there’s a leveling guide that you can use to get some really helpful tips and get there as quickly as possible. that are tailored for the launch week of WoW Classic. The guide proves extremely useful when the servers are busy, and quests are tough to accomplish with so many players vying to destroy every monster.

That said, WoW Classic is designed to bring back memories of the hardcore MMO breed that players initially fell in love with. The game is essentially an excellent recreation of old school WoW which invokes that feeling of nostalgia. Not to mention, the online community which makes the WoW Classic a delightful experience. Players are constantly teaming up to complete quests, craft gear, and run dungeons, and that social atmosphere on its own adds an extra layer of fun.

How much does WoW Classic cost?

The price of WoW Classic is the price of a WoW subscription. There’s no additional purchase required as players are not required to get an original physical copy of the game. Players who’ve already subscribed to WoW will have WoW Classic included in their subscription. While those who haven’t will have to sign up to pay the standard $15 a month.