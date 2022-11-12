All-new Mujjo: Tech Case, Tech Kit and Portfolio

Mujjo’s Portfolio, Tech Case and Tech Kit are designed for easy organisation, keeping your technology safe and secure, as well as ensuring fast access to exactly what you need.

Some good things to know:

Functionality-first — great pockets for everything you need; elastic to keep your things in place and well protected; padding for tech; and easy access so you can see what you have.

1. Portfolio — Carry your essentials in style.

Holds everything you need for a business meeting or lunch

Premium lightweight & waterproof fabric keeps everything safe

Multiple internal pockets for easy organisation

Separate pocket for 16-inch laptop

Width: 15″ / 39cm

Height: 11″ / 28cm

Depth: 2″ / 5cm

Laptop pocket: 14.6″ x10.2″ / 37 x 26cm

Fits up to 16″ MacBook/15″PC

2. Tech Case — Keep everything together, untangled and easy to find.

A smart way to carry your tech accessories

Easy organisation for chargers, adaptors, cables & spares

Zipped exterior pocket

Internal dividers & two-way elasticated pockets

Opens wide for easy access

Waterproof vegan leather, recycled nylon, waterproof lining & metal zipper

Width: 9″ / 23cm

Height: 6″ / 15cm

Depth: 3.5″ / 9cm

3. Tech Kit — The little bag that makes a big difference.

Perfect for packing the little things that matter

Opens flat for easy access to your gear

Fast access exterior pocket with magnetic closure

Elastic pockets keep everything organised

Central pen pocket

Waterproof vegan leather, recycled nylon, waterproof lining & metal zipper

Width: 6.5″ / 17cm

Height: 5.5″ / 13.5cm

Depth: 2.5″ / 6cm

If I can be helpful with any information or images, please don’t hesitate to ask.