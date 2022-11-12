All-new Mujjo: Tech Case, Tech Kit and Portfolio

Mujjo’s Portfolio, Tech Case and Tech Kit are designed for easy organisation, keeping your technology safe and secure, as well as ensuring fast access to exactly what you need.
Some good things to know:
- Functionality-first — great pockets for everything you need; elastic to keep your things in place and well protected; padding for tech; and easy access so you can see what you have.
- Sustainability — fabrics made from recycled water bottles; waterproofing free from fluorocarbons; vegan leather
- Lightweight — ideal for your life on-the-go
- For all environments — whether you spend your day in the office or out-and-about; available in black and navy
1. Portfolio — Carry your essentials in style.
- Holds everything you need for a business meeting or lunch
- Premium lightweight & waterproof fabric keeps everything safe
- Multiple internal pockets for easy organisation
- Separate pocket for 16-inch laptop
Width: 15″ / 39cm
Height: 11″ / 28cm
Depth: 2″ / 5cm
Laptop pocket: 14.6″ x10.2″ / 37 x 26cm
Fits up to 16″ MacBook/15″PC
2. Tech Case — Keep everything together, untangled and easy to find.
- A smart way to carry your tech accessories
- Easy organisation for chargers, adaptors, cables & spares
- Zipped exterior pocket
- Internal dividers & two-way elasticated pockets
- Opens wide for easy access
- Waterproof vegan leather, recycled nylon, waterproof lining & metal zipper
Width: 9″ / 23cm
Height: 6″ / 15cm
Depth: 3.5″ / 9cm
3. Tech Kit — The little bag that makes a big difference.
- Perfect for packing the little things that matter
- Opens flat for easy access to your gear
- Fast access exterior pocket with magnetic closure
- Elastic pockets keep everything organised
- Central pen pocket
- Waterproof vegan leather, recycled nylon, waterproof lining & metal zipper
Width: 6.5″ / 17cm
Height: 5.5″ / 13.5cm
Depth: 2.5″ / 6cm
If I can be helpful with any information or images, please don’t hesitate to ask.