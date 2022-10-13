AKAI India Launches a New Range of Versatile Home Audio Speakers Ahead of Festivities

AKAI India kicks the festive season off by announcing its latest range of versatile and functional home audio speakers. Available in types ranging from high bass boosted Party Speakers (PM series) and elegant 32” tall Towers (TS series) to ambient Soundbars (SB series) with class ‘D’ amplifier systems and SMPS supply, AKAi’s assortment is available to customers across the country at a starting price of ₹3990 on Amazon.in nationwide in this festive season. AKAI will be the first Japanese consumer brand bringing in Wireless Mic and Karaoke Support ( In party speakers ) in combination with battery capacities of up to 5200 mAh for 7-8 hours playtime, multicolour LED lights, and Bluetooth 5.0. AKAI’s new Home Audio Series sets a new benchmark for affordably priced speaker systems that deliver the sound of excellence to customers!

AKAI’s new range brings something for everyone to the table. With seamless connectivity options, including USB, AUX, FM, SD, BT V5.0, and HDMI Arc, the most noteworthy out of this accessible lot are the TS-160, PM-80P, and the SB-80, SB-120, and SB-140.

The PM-80P serves as the pinnacle of all party speakers with High Bass Performance, 80W RMS, 6.5” x 2 Woofers, and a stunning battery capacity that makes it last anywhere between 7-8 hours. Additionally, the streaking RGB LED Lights coupled with the accessible Karaoke Support and Wireless Mic is sure to breathe a gush of life into festive celebrations! The SB series isn’t far off with all three models – SB-80, SB-120, & SB-140, supporting up to 80W, 120W and 140W RMS respectively. Additionally, the latter two models are accompanied by 5.25” and 6.25” subwoofers respectively.

AKAI India’s TS-160 is a breed that’ll redefine your experience of music at a go. This Twin-Tower Wooden Speaker System is highly functional and embodies all the connectivity options available. Additionally, its Wireless Mic and Karaoke Support is backed by a 8” woofer combining two Mid-Range 4 inch Speakers and a 2.5 inch x 2 Tweeter. The combined power output of this goliath is 160W (RMS) with a height of 32 inches, making it the top choice for stay-at-home galas.

Customers can also select an appropriate product from AKAI India’s diverse product mix containing Party Speakers, Home Audio systems, PC Speakers, Tower Speakers, and Soundbars. Liven up the festive celebrations with AKAI’s elegant, avant-garde home audio systems.

Sharing his views on the launch, Mr Anurag Sharma, Director AKAI India said “At Akai we aim to deliver products fuelled by the robust Japanese heritage. Our Home Audio Speakers come straight from the land of Kaizen and Ikigai, and embody the finest features and highest quality. It is AKAI India’s promise to deliver an experience of excellence to brighten up India’s festive delight this year. With our focus on adding value to each household in the country, we are moving ahead optimistically.”