Aiwa has a new range of Hi-Fi speakers to offers buyers in India. The new range of speakers comprises of the MI –X series and the SB-X series which together make up multiple speaker models. All the speakers are designed to belt out some mesmerizing quality of audio to suit even the most discerning of audiophiles in the country. Plus, the speakers also boast of higher rated rechargeable batteries, which means the speakers can be used just about anywhere, both outdoors and indoors.

MI-X450 Pro and MI-X 150

The MI –X450 Pro Enigma boasts of a triple driver and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There is an integrated Li-Io rechargeable battery that provides the juice. The speaker is capable of supporting a frequency response of 50 Hz to 15 kHz while the in-built custom audio limiter ensures superior quality audio that is free of distortion even at the maximum volume. Then there is a pair of wireless mics as well that will let you sing along, which should be a boon for those who take their singing rather seriously. Plus, there are separate controls for bass, treble, echo, and volume controls.

With the MI-X 150 Retro Plus X, what you have is a top notch speaker that features high efficiency amplifiers having class H & AB and Dual-link Technology that allows for high quality audio output.

SB-X350J and SB-X350 A

The SB-X350J is for those who are looking for a compact speaker system that can be placed on the desk. The speaker connects to the host via Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with Qualcomm aptX HD that supports 24-bit music quality. The speakers also feature front and rear firing bass radiators to ensure even distribution of sound at all levels. Aiding in that is a pair of 40 mm custom active audio drivers.

The speaker is made using solid oxidized aluminum which lends the speaker a solid yet premium feel. The integrated Type-C port lets you charge the speaker, which Aiwa claims will allow for five hours of usage after it is plugged in for about 3 hours. There is a LED battery display and a control panel as well for user convenience, as is a 3.5 mm AUX-In feature.

The SB-X 350 A, on the other hand, comes across as a more compact speaker that can be easily carried along. Similar to the SB-X350J, the SB-X 350 A too comes with front and rear-facing bass radiators that have a music output rating of 40 watts. For charging, there is the Type-C while there is the AUX-IN and USB-in port function as well.

Price and availability

The MI-X450 and MI-X150 Retro Plus X that make up the MI-X series are priced at Rs 59,990 and Rs 24,990 respectively.

With the SB-X350 series, there are three speakers – SB-X350A, SB-X350J, and SB-X30 that are priced at Rs 19,990, Rs 17,990, and Rs 2,799 respectively.