Aiwa Launches Its New High Performance Magnifiq Smart TV

Ads

After the success of its range of “Luxury Acoustics” speakers, Aiwa—The premium Japanese consumer electronics brand, has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ. The television series offers Category Leading features that give Magnificent Vision, Magnificent Sound, and a Magnificent Experience.

With this latest addition, Aiwa is strengthening its commitment and global vision of providing ‘More for Less’ to its consumers by giving exceptional quality products at a competitive price. Powered by Android 11 & AI Core 4 Processor, the series caters to a discerning audience that looks for new range-topping products. The range extends from the fully loaded 32” series to 43” (FHD & UHD), 50 (4K UHD), 55” (4K UHD) & 65” (4K UHD), and is priced (MRPs) from Rs.29,990 to Rs 139,990.

Also, the 55” and 65” models of the range come with a built-in soundbar for enhanced audio which gives users the best-in-class experience. The soundbar has been designed with Aiwa Authentic Signature Sound technology to give users the most optimal audio preference. The Televisions Sound Output is among the highest for products in the same segment.

The high-performance Magnifiq range of premium televisions is powered by Android 11 with built-in Google Assistant. With the certified Android TVs, the user’s favorite content is always front and center for quick and easy access.

Ads

With the company’s proprietary CRYSTA Tech Vision in this Magnifiq series, Aiwa is introducing a new standard in picture quality with Vertical Array Display, AI Quad-Core Processor, 1.07 Billion Colours and 350 nits* of brightness. When the life-like picture quality is paired with Aiwa’s Amphitheater View technology, it delivers a truly spectacular audio-visual experience.

Aiwa TVs also come with the protective film with BLACK REFLECT technology, which is designed especially to protect users from potentially harmful radiation. The anti-glare tech used, reduces reflections on the screen and helps to ease eye fatigue. Additionally, the company’s MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) ensures that images remain crisp and sharp during fast motion frames.

Speaking about the launch and the Magnifiq TV series, Kure Shouichi ci, Managing Director of AIWA Electronics International Co.Ltd. and Global Business Director of AIWA Co., Ltd.(Tokyo Japan), said, “We are excited on the establishing of Aiwa India, as our Regional Headquarter, via which hope to assure Aiwa’s permanency to the Indian consumers. At the launch of our word-class televisions, we are sure the consumer will feel confident to see Aiwa’s legacy of excellence over the past 70 years coupled with the latest and most powerful Android 11 technology”

Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, AIWA India, said, After we brought Aiwa’s range of luxury speakers to the Indian consumer, the Magnifiq series of TV’s, come with exceptional quality standards that Aiwa is known for over the past 70 years. Our TVs are best suited for consumers who research products pre-purchase in detail and will not compromise on quality, technology, and features at the best possible value.

“We are committed to making exceptional products and bringing them to the Indian consumers. We are also proud to have contributed to the Make in India initiative through this project. TVs are poised to be the biggest category by value for Aiwa India and will be followed by the launch of many other product categories. This is a tangible and a big step towards our goal of a US$ 1 Billion top line for India” he added.

For the best-in-class Magnifiq series, the company has partnered with Dixon Technologies as its manufacturing partner and looks forward to contributing to the government’s Make In India initiative.