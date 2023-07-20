Aiwa India Partners with Aptronix and Sangeetha Mobiles to Expand Retail Presence in India

Aiwa India, the renowned pioneer in the consumer electronics space, is pleased to announce its strategic partnerships with retail giants Aptronix and Sangeetha Mobiles to bolster its luxury acoustics range’s retail presence in India. These collaborations solidify Aiwa India’s position in retail touchpoints and caters to the discerning clientele who prefer to window shop for unparalleled audio experiences.

In partnership with Aptronix, Aiwa India will establish a strong retail footprint across 50+ exclusive stores located in 14 cities throughout India. The association with Sangeetha Mobiles, Aiwa India shall establish its retail footprint across 600+ stores of Sangeetha Mobiles spread across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.

In both retail chains, Aiwa will initially display its esteemed portable range of high-fidelity speakers at select Aptronix and Sangeetha Mobiles stores. This first phase will feature a carefully curated selection of exceptional products, including the RS-X100 Natsukasii Pro, RS-X150 Natsukasii Pro, MI-X150 Retro Plus X, MI-X330 Meteor, MI-X440 Enigma Beta, and MI-X450 Pro Enigma.

Speaking about this significant retail expansion, Mr. Ajay Mehta, Managing Director of Aiwa India, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are overwhelmed with the response to our Luxury Acoustics Speaker Range across various channels. Retail expansion provides us with the perfect platform to connect with the right set of consumers within our product category. We are proud to say that our consumers and channel partners have been highly appreciative of our products, and we hope to continue building the ‘Aiwa Cult’ further with exciting products over the next few years.”

Mr. Subhash Chandra, MD – Sangeetha commented, “We are delighted to forge a strategic partnership with Aiwa India and highlight their consumer tech range. Our collaboration with Aiwa goes beyond a mere partnership; it represents a shared vision to provide our valued customers with an immersive and captivating shopping experience by strategically positioning and presenting Aiwa’s portable range of high-fidelity speakers.”

Ms. Meghna Singh, CEO,Aptronix “We are pleased to collaborate with Aiwa and make dedicated arrangements to highlight AIWA’s 70+ year long Japanese pedigree in consumer electronics. We project an increased footfall with the presence of Aiwa’s luxury acoustics. Specialized arrangements for Aiwa will include meticulously curated display areas, a knowledgeable and adept sales staff, in-store promotions, and constructive customer feedback & insights for Aiwa. Our retail stores will be a space where customers can engage with the extraordinary sound quality of Aiwa’s luxury acoustics.”

To explore the luxurious acoustics range, customers are invited to visit the following Aptronix Stores Sangeetha Mobiles Stores during the initial phase of placement: