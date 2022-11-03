Airtel powers the swanky new terminal in Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru with ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications service provider today announced the launch of its cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus services at the new Terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport).

As South India’s busiest airport prepares for a formal inauguration, Airtel announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2, making it the first airport in India to get access to the ultrafast 5G network. Customers can now enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas etc.

All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in the new terminal at BLR Airport. We have laid the finest network that will give customers an unmatched 5G experience. Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus service. While at the terminal, customers can now access superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. Authorities from BIAL have been extremely supportive and have been a true partner in making the project live in a record time.”

George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said, “The desire for best-in-class passenger experience and embracing the latest technology services is at the core of our business. Along with providing world-class physical infrastructure, we are thrilled to enable cutting-edge digital infrastructure for our flyers. We are happy that BLR Airport is the first airport in the country that has been wired with Airtel 5G Plus service. We are doing everything possible to ensure that all passengers traveling from Terminal 2 get the best experience and I hope they make the most of it.”

The new ‘Terminal in a Garden’ is set to boost BLR Airport’s passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually, which is only the Phase I of the expansion project. An additional 20 million passengers per annum can travel when phase II is completed. T2 will have a total built-up area of 2.55 lakh sqm. All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor. A lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it, a multi-modal transport hub including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas are among its special features.

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages. First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between upto 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with less carbon emission over data capacity generated in comparison to current technology. Further, implementation of advanced energy management features will contribute in reducing the carbon footprint.