There is a great new entertainment war being waged in India, and it is the telecom service providers who seem to have the highest stakes in the battle. Take, for instance, the latest salvo on this front from Bharti Airtel, who just announced the launch of its new Airtel Xstream Bundle.

The service is inclusive of Airtel Xstream Fiber with max speeds of up to 1 Gbps and unlimited data. Also included in the package is Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box, which provides access to all OTT content you might ever want.

The Xstream Box running Android 9.0 OS promises to make any TV into a smart TV and offers access to 550 channels. Plus, the box will let you view OTT content via the Airtel Xstream app, which itself is home to over 10,000 movies and shows taken from around 7 OTT apps and 5 studios. This way, the Xstream Box promises to be the ultimate storehouse of entertainment you can ever look forward to.

The Xstream Box worth Rs. 3,999 also includes a smart, intelligent remote powered by Google Assistant. The remote supports voice search too, which means searching or browsing through the channels is a breeze. What’s more, you will also have access to the plethora of entertainment or other relevant apps from the Google Play Store, which include online gaming apps as well.

That is not all as the Xstream bundle also provides free access to some of the most popular video streaming apps as well. Those include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Amazon Prime Video. The plans start at just Rs. 499, which will let you have internet speeds of 40 Mbps while Rs. 3,999 will allow for speeds of 1 Gbps. Here are the plans Airtel announced during the launch.

499 for 40 Mbps

Rs 799 for 100Mbps

Rs 999 for 200Mbps

Rs 1,499 for 300 Mbps

Rs 3,999 for 1Gbps

As already mentioned, all plans allow for unlimited data and calls and include the Airtel Xstream 4K TV box as part of the package. The first two plans will let you have access to 550 TV channels, 10,000+ movies, and shows along with original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios. With the remaining three plans, you have complimentary access to the Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Amazon Prime Video app on top of the other benefits.

With the pandemic forcing people to stay indoors, the rise for home-based entertainment has been on the rise. In fact, there has been a manifold increase in demand for internet services at home what with classes and office work all being done online. Add entertainment to the mix, and you need to have a fast and secure internet connection at all times. The new Airtel Xstream bundle could be just what you are looking for.