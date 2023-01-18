Airtel 5G Plus now live in 5 cities of Delhi NCR

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in NCR (national capital region) cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Delhi and Gurugram.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities.

Delhi India Gate, Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Mandir, Jama Masjid, Chidiya Ghar, Chhattarpur Temple, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Lodhi Garden, Connaught Place, SafdarJung Enclave, Hauz Khas, Sarojni Nagar, Pragati Maidan, R K Puram, Mahipalpur, Chandni Chowk, Dwarka, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Jahangirpuri, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Najafgarh, Narela, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, Sangam Vihar, Vikas Puri, Delhi-6, Dilshad garden, Seelampur, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Khan Market, Tilak Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, Timarpur Noida Greater Noida Sectors Zeta, Delta, Omicron, Omaxe Wonder Mall, Udyog Vihar, Kulesara, Dadri, Noida Sector 2,4,10,11,14,19,16,17,18,22,30,34,40,44, 45, 47, 49, 57, 62, 82, 83, 93, 99, 102,135,145, Noida Extension, Crossings Republic, Pari Chowk, Nalanda Chowk Ghaziabad Indirapuram, Gaur City, Loni, Vijay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dasna, Subhash Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Amrit Nagar, East Gokulpur, Kaushambi Faridabad Jawahar Colony, Ballabhgarh, NIT, Rajeev Colony, Sanjay Colony, Sainik Colony, Dabua Colony, Bharat Colony, Green fields, Shiv Colony, Agwanpur, Ahirwana chowk, Sec 2,14,16, 17,21D,24,41,42,55,59,62,70,77,78,80,81,84, IP Colony, Ajronda, Alfalah University, Omaxe World Street, Ismailpur Gurugram Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 1,2,3,4,5 , South City, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Kendriya Vihar, Nirvana Country , Malibu Town, Sector 1,4,6,7,8,13,14,15,17,18,22,23,24,29,31, 38,39, 40, 44,45,46,47,48, 49,50, 51,52,54,56,57,65,104,109 , Huda Markets, Sohna Road, Chakarpur, Nathupur, Sikanderpur, Manesar , IMT , Bilaspur Khurd, Vatika City , Sector 80,82

The company will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time.

5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.