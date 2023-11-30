AI Turned Memes Into Videos: A Descent Into the Uncanny Valley

The internet has been abuzz with a new trend in recent days: AI-generated videos of popular memes. These videos, created using a tool called Stable Video Diffusion, have been met with a mix of reactions, from amusement to horror.

Key Highlights

AI-powered video generation tool Stable Video Diffusion has been used to turn popular memes into unsettling videos.

The results are often uncanny and disturbing, with characters moving and speaking in ways that are both unnatural and off-putting.

Some critics argue that these videos are a sign of the dangers of AI, while others find them to be simply amusing or even creative.

AI’s Unnerving Take on Memes

Stable Video Diffusion is a machine learning model that can generate videos from still images. It was developed by Stability AI, a research company that is also behind the popular text-to-image model Stable Diffusion.

To create an AI-generated meme video, users simply need to upload a still image of the meme to Stable Video Diffusion and then select the desired length and style of the video. The model will then generate a video that animates the meme, often in ways that are both unexpected and unsettling.

Uncanny Valley and Ethical Concerns

One of the most common reactions to AI-generated meme videos is that they are uncanny valley. The uncanny valley is a hypothesis in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence which suggests that there is a range of human-like appearance in which objects appear almost human, but not quite. This can lead to a feeling of unease or even revulsion.

The characters in AI-generated meme videos often fall into the uncanny valley. Their movements are jerky and unnatural, and their facial expressions are often distorted. This can make the videos feel unsettling and even disturbing.

In addition to concerns about the uncanny valley, some critics have also raised ethical concerns about AI-generated meme videos. They argue that these videos could be used to spread misinformation or to create deepfakes, which are videos that have been manipulated to make it appear as if someone is saying or doing something they never did.

A Sign of the Times?

Whether AI-generated meme videos are a harmless bit of fun or a sign of the dangers of AI is a matter of debate. However, there is no doubt that these videos are a reflection of our increasingly digital world. As AI continues to develop, we can expect to see even more creative and unsettling applications of the technology.