After OLED, its Google TV; Panasonic expands its TV Portfolio in India

Panasonic Life Solutions India – a diversified technology company, today announced the launch of its new range of Google TVs. This follows the successful launch of OLEDs recently. The company plans to introduce a total of 23 new models of television powered by the Google TV platform. The latest range of Google TVs, featuring 4K HDR and Smart capabilities are designed to provide an immersive and unparalleled viewing experience to consumers. Panasonic’s new range of TVs are available in different display size options (including 32’, 43’, 55’, 65’, and 75’ inches) and ranges between INR 19,990 to INR 3,19,990. These will be available at Panasonic stores, dealer networks and key e-commerce platforms.

Commenting during the launch, Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, “As a leading consumer technology company, we are excited to introduce our new range of Google TVs to the Indian market. Our TVs are designed to deliver exceptional picture quality and immersive sound, providing customers with an unparalleled viewing experience. The addition of Google TV to our robust TV portfolio reinforces our commitment to providing the latest technology, and innovation to the customers.”

Fujimori san added, “With an intuitive interface, preference prompts, one can control their TV and search for content using voice commands with Google Assistant. The platform also allows users to customize their home screen with their favourite OTT apps and channels and make their own watchlist, enabling them to add shows and movies from their TV, mobile app or Google Web by simply clicking the watchlist icon. Moreover, the platform offers an easy-to-browse streaming experience across all apps, displaying everything the user stream on one screen. In addition, the TVs come with built-in Chromecast, allowing users to cast content from their phone or tablet directly to their TV.”

Panasonic’s Google TV series is designed to provide customers with the ultimate entertainment experience by enhancing the four key elements of television – Display, Sound, Connectivity, and Design.

Key features:

Producing Stunning Picture Quality

Panasonic Google TVs with 4K HDR models come equipped with a cutting-edge 4K Colour Engine, meticulously engineered to optimize the dark and bright areas of the display, producing a breathtaking realistic scene. This technology also features high-resolution upscaling for HD/FHD content, resulting in stunning picture details that truly stand out. The innovative Accuview Display gives a perfect, real picture from any part of the room, and the Hexa Chrome Drive delivers rich, true-to-life color. Enjoy every image in real colour with the Ultra Wide Color Gamut.

Crystal Clear Sound Quality

Panasonic’s line of Google TVs boasts Dolby ATMOS capability, providing users with an unparalleled audio experience. The incorporation of Dolby ATMOS technology enables the television to deliver remarkable clarity, richness, and depth of sound, which creates a 3D sound field that envelopes the viewer in the atmosphere. Panasonic has integrated state-of-the-art built-in home theatre speakers into its TVs, providing viewers with an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of their own homes.

Panasonic’s Bluetooth Audio Link function allows for seamless wireless audio connectivity to external speakers through Bluetooth® technology, ensuring powerful sound. This feature is ideal for those who enjoy listening to music at high volume while simultaneously experiencing high picture quality. Additionally, users can effortlessly stream music content from their smartphones or tablet devices and play it through the TV speakers. This allows for high-volume music playback, even in rooms that lack a dedicated audio system.

Smart Experience

The latest TV models offer a range of advanced features that enhance the viewing experience like never before. With built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, viewers can easily control their TV with voice commands, making it more convenient than ever to discover content. Additionally, the integration of various OTT applications (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, etc.) and IoT device connectivity allow for seamless access to a vast array of content options. With the low latency technology incorporated into Game Mode, gamers can experience minimal delay and a more responsive gameplay experience. These features, combined with hands-free voice control, provide an unparalleled viewing experience that is both convenient and immersive.

Connectivity is further ensured by Panasonic’s IoT-enabled platform – MirAIe. With MirAIe, the television becomes a hub for all smart devices, providing a digital interface that wirelessly connects all their appliances to the TV. This feature allows for greater control and management of household appliances and provides a more integrated and streamlined user experience.

Aesthetically Designed for Your Home

The design of the new range of Panasonic Google TV models has evolved significantly, with the incorporation of advanced features that enhance both the aesthetics and functionality of the TV. The bezel-less display is a popular design feature that eliminates the frame around the screen, providing a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, incorporating a super slim design makes the TV look sleek and elegant, seamlessly integrating into any living space.