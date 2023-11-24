Affordable Apple Watch Ultra Could Be in the Works

Apple is reportedly working on an affordable version of its high-end Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch, according to renders from the FCC that have been shared by @ParrotSWD on Twitter.The Apple Watch Ultra is one of the most popular smartwatches on the market. It is a high-end device with a lot to offer, but it also has a high price tag. This makes it out of reach for many consumers.However, Apple may be working on an affordable version of the Apple Watch Ultra. Renders from the FCC suggest that the company is at least considering the possibility.

Key Highlights

Renders from the FCC suggest that Apple is working on an affordable version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

The new model is expected to have a similar design to the original Apple Watch Ultra, but with some key differences.

It is likely to be priced lower than the original Apple Watch Ultra.

The renders show a smartwatch that has a similar design to the original Apple Watch Ultra, but with some key differences. The most notable difference is that the new model has a black back, while the original Apple Watch Ultra has a titanium back.

The new model is also expected to have a smaller battery than the original Apple Watch Ultra. This could lead to shorter battery life. However, it is also likely to be priced lower than the original Apple Watch Ultra, which could make it more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Apple has not yet announced any plans to release an affordable version of the Apple Watch Ultra, but the renders from the FCC suggest that the company is at least considering the possibility.

If Apple does release an affordable version of the Apple Watch Ultra, it would be a significant competitor to other smartwatches on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Fitbit Sense 2.