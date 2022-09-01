ACT Fibernet upgrades Fiber broadband plans across Chennai

Ads

ACT Fibernet, India’s Largest Non-Telco ISP (Internet Service Provider) today upgraded speeds for its existing broadband plans across Chennai.

Internet has become a necessity that is enabling smooth functioning of professional, educational, and personal interactions in the new normal. Considering the usage of internet has increased, ACT Fibernet has rolled out its revamped plans across city of Chennai. The upgraded plans with increased speeds were made available to customers beginning 30 August 2022.

“We believe in empowering our customers with exceptional internet experience. Keeping that in mind we have upgraded our plans to offer the best speed and unlimited data across Chennai. Since most of our customers rely on broadband for their daily schedules, it is important to provide them with a superior network and more speeds to make their day seamless.” said Mr. Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet, speaking on the announcement of the upgrade.

In Chennai, ACT Fibernet has rolled out a massive speed upgrade for most of its plans. Upgraded speeds are as follows – ACT Starter Plan has been upgraded from 40 Mbps to 50 Mbps, while ACT Basic has been increased from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps. Similarly, ACT Blaze has now been increased from 150 Mbps to 200 Mbps, and ACT Blast Promo from 250 Mbps to 300 Mbps. ACT Storm, ACT Lightning and ACT Incredible have been upgraded from 300 Mbps, 350 Mbps and 400 Mbps to 400 Mbps, 450 Mbps, and 500 Mbps, respectively.

Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2 2022 for median download speeds and consistency scores, ACT Fibernet emerged as the fastest and most consistent wired broadband provider in Chennai.

Chennai Old Plans New Plans Aug 2022 Plan Monthly Rental Speed Monthly Data Monthly Rental Speed Monthly Data ACT Starter Plan 549 40 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) 549 50 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) ACT Basic 820 100 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) 820 150 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) ACT Blaze 1020 150 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) 1020 200 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) ACT Blast Promo 1075 250 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) 1075 300 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) ACT Storm 1125 300 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) 1125 400 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) ACT Lightning 1325 350 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) 1325 450 Mbps Unlimited Data (3300 GB) ACT Thunder 1529 300 Mbps Unlimited Data (4000 GB) 1529 450 Mbps Unlimited Data (4000 GB) ACT Incredible 1999 400 Mbps Unlimited Data (5000 GB) 1999 500 Mbps Unlimited Data (5000 GB) ACT Giga 2999 1000 Mbps Unlimited Data (5000 GB) 2999 1000 Mbps Unlimited Data (5000 GB) ACT Exceptional 3999 1000 Mbps Unlimited Data (8000 GB) 3999 1000 Mbps Unlimited Data (8000 GB) ACT Phenomenal 4999 1000 Mbps Unlimited Data (10000 GB) 4999 1000 Mbps Unlimited Data (10000 GB)