Acer Unveils the New look Nitro 16 Gaming with 16-inch fast refresh rate display and up to NVIDIA 4060 graphics card

Acer, a one of the leading gaming PC brands, has introduced the Nitro 16, a groundbreaking gaming laptop that sets new benchmarks in performance and immersion with its large 16-inch display in a sleek body. The Nitro 16 provides an exceptional gaming experience with its advanced features and cutting-edge technology. It boasts the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS octa-core processor and comes in two versions: one with the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTXTM 4060, offering 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, and the other with the 4050, offering 6 GB.

The Nitro 16 offers gamers a stunning 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for an immersive visual experience. Its fast 165 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and clear motion on the screen without any lag or blurriness. The keyboard features a customizable 4-Zone RGB backlight with Nitro Sense, allowing gamers to personalize their gaming atmosphere and optimize their gameplay.

To prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions, the Nitro 16 incorporates a powerful cooling system. It includes dual fans, dual intake, quad exhaust, and Liquid Metal grease for efficient heat dissipation, keeping the laptop cool even during demanding gameplay. With a range of connectivity options such as HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card reader, USB 4, Killer Ethernet E2600, and Wi-Fi 6E, the Nitro 16 ensures seamless online gaming experiences and easy connection to external displays and peripherals.

Gamers can maximize their system’s performance by utilizing the laptop’s Gen 4 memory slots, while the DDR5 storage slots enable quicker data access and transfer speeds. It guarantees that users can stay up to date with the latest gaming advancements and remain on the cutting edge of technology. Performance is at the core of the Nitro 16, thanks to its combination of a 4000 series GPU with Nvidia Advanced Optimus (Max TGP 140 W) and an AMD 7000 series CPU. This powerful configuration allows for smooth gameplay, stunning visuals, and seamless multitasking, providing gamers with an unrivalled gaming experience.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “With its cutting-edge features and a gorgeous 16-inch display, the Nitro 16 aims to revolutionize the gaming experience for passionate gamers in India. The Nitro audience consists of gamers who seeks enhanced gameplay, a great set of features, and a more immersive experience while being value conscious. We excited thrilled to bring the latest generation of Nitro gaming laptops to the Indian gaming community and we can’t wait to see the customers unlock their gaming potential on the Nitro 16 laptop.”

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The all-new Nitro 16 starts at Rs. 114990 and it is available in all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, Amazon, and Flipkart.